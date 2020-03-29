'Enough is enough': Harry Kane's comments won't sit well with Liverpool fans

Liverpool are sitting top of the Premier League table, with Tottenham Hotspur sitting eighth.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has suggested on Jamie Redknapp's Instagram story that if the Premier League season cannot be finished by the end of the June then they should seemingly scrap the season, which wouldn't please too many Liverpool fans.

Liverpool are sitting top of the Premier League table, with Spurs sitting outside of the European places and football at a standstill because of the global health pandemic.

There have been a lot of suggestions flying around as to how the season should or shouldn't finish from claims such as voiding the whole campaign, scrapping relegation and allowing the Championship's top-two to earn promotion.

Speaking to Redknapp on his personal Instagram story, Kane shared his thoughts on how the current season should be finished.

"It's a hard one," Kane told Redknapp on Instagram Live. "I know the Premier League are going to do everything they can to finish this season and they are going to look at every option possible.

"My personal opinion, I think we need to try and finish the season. We need to do everything to try and finish it. But there needs to be a point where enough is enough and we have to say we cannot finish it.

"Going into July, going into August and then pushing next season back. I don't really see too much benefit in that. I don't know what's going on behind the scenes and what it means financially for certain clubs and things like that.

"From a players point of view, by all means, we need to try and finish it as much as possible, but there needs to be a limit. Probably the limit for me is the end of June. If it isn't completed by the end of June, we almost have to say look at the options and look forward to next season."

The UK is currently on lockdown and with football postponed until the end of next month at the earliest, it wouldn't be a surprise if it is pushed back another month.

It is looking likely that if this season will finish then it will go beyond this summer and disrupt plans for next season.

How much of an effect it has remains to be seen, but as things stand, it seems as though the Premier League will do everything in their power to finish off the current season.