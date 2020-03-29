Quick links

Dembele picks never-seen-before Rodgers signing as Celtic's best youth

Shane Callaghan
A general view of Parkhead Stadium prior to the Clydesdale Bank Scottish Premier League match between Celtic and Dundee on September 22, 2012 in Glasgow, Scotland.
The Irish teenager hasn't made a senior appearance for Celtic just yet.

You could forgive Celtic fans if they had forgotten about Armstrong Okoflex.

In fact, some might not have even heard of him.

Former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers brought the teenage midfielder to Glasgow in September of 2018 but fast forward 18 months, he still hasn't made a first-team debut.

It must be stressed that he's still only 18, but the ex-Arsenal talent has been bossing it at youth level at Lennoxtown this season.

 

In fact, the Ireland-born gem is so good that Karamoko Dembele, arguably the Hoops' best young prospect, has picked him as his most impressive team-mate with the reserves [The Scottish Sun].

Dembele took part in a Q & A this afternoon and also picked Robinho as his childhood idol.

With Okoflex, it's getting close to a time when Celtic will have to make a decision on whether to loan him out for next season or if Neil Lennon wants to promote him to the senior side.

Even though he's still a teenager, if he's as good as people - and Dembele - believe then transitioning to men's football could be the next step in his development.

Karamoko Dembele of Celtic is seen during the Scottish Premier league match between Celtic and Hearts at Celtic Park on May 19, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

