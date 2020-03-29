Dembele picks never-seen-before Rodgers signing as Celtic's best youth

The Irish teenager hasn't made a senior appearance for Celtic just yet.

You could forgive Celtic fans if they had forgotten about Armstrong Okoflex.

In fact, some might not have even heard of him.

Former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers brought the teenage midfielder to Glasgow in September of 2018 but fast forward 18 months, he still hasn't made a first-team debut.

It must be stressed that he's still only 18, but the ex-Arsenal talent has been bossing it at youth level at Lennoxtown this season.

In fact, the Ireland-born gem is so good that Karamoko Dembele, arguably the Hoops' best young prospect, has picked him as his most impressive team-mate with the reserves [The Scottish Sun].

Dembele took part in a Q & A this afternoon and also picked Robinho as his childhood idol.

With Okoflex, it's getting close to a time when Celtic will have to make a decision on whether to loan him out for next season or if Neil Lennon wants to promote him to the senior side.

Even though he's still a teenager, if he's as good as people - and Dembele - believe then transitioning to men's football could be the next step in his development.