‘Come home’: Some Celtic fans respond to £20m player’s Rangers-related post

Moussa Dembele reflects on Celtic’s 5-0 win against Rangers and Mikael Lustig’s celebration.

Some Celtic fans have responded to Moussa Dembele’s post on Twitter regarding Rangers.

Dembele has reflected fondly on Mikael Lustig’s policeman celebration against Rangers after an Old Firm derby win.

The 5-0 victory over Rangers in 2018 saw Celtic - then managed by current Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers - clinch the Scottish Premiership title.

Dembele was on the books of the Hoops at the time, and the striker has reflected fondly on the celebrations of 33-year-old right-back Lustig, who is now playing for Gent.

After Celtic scored their third goal in the Old Firm derby, the Swede grabbed a nearby policeman’s hat and celebrated with his teammates wearing it.

Some Celtic fans have responded to the posts from the 23-year-old French striker - who joined Lyon from the Glasgow giants in the summer of 2018 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £19.7 million.

According to WhoScored, the former Fulham striker has scored 16 goals and provided two assists in 27 Ligue 1 appearances for Lyon so far this season.

That’s a Glasgow derby classic ! One of the best celebrations I’ve seen We should frame that hat or put it in the club’s cabinet next to the League we won that day @CelticFC @dembelition https://t.co/pZpiYiTA6n — Moussa Dembélé (@MDembele_10) March 28, 2020

