‘Come home’: Some Celtic fans respond to £20m player’s Rangers-related post

Moussa Dembele reflects on Celtic’s 5-0 win against Rangers and Mikael Lustig’s celebration.

Some Celtic fans have responded to Moussa Dembele’s post on Twitter regarding Rangers.

Dembele has reflected fondly on Mikael Lustig’s policeman celebration against Rangers after an Old Firm derby win.

The 5-0 victory over Rangers in 2018 saw Celtic - then managed by current Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers - clinch the Scottish Premiership title.

Dembele was on the books of the Hoops at the time, and the striker has reflected fondly on the celebrations of 33-year-old right-back Lustig, who is now playing for Gent.

 

After Celtic scored their third goal in the Old Firm derby, the Swede grabbed a nearby policeman’s hat and celebrated with his teammates wearing it.

Some Celtic fans have responded to the posts from the 23-year-old French striker - who joined Lyon from the Glasgow giants in the summer of 2018 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £19.7 million.

According to WhoScored, the former Fulham striker has scored 16 goals and provided two assists in 27 Ligue 1 appearances for Lyon so far this season.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

