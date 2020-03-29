Club reportedly make decision on £71m player Arsenal and Wolves want

Arsenal, Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers have been linked with Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez.

According to AS, Real Madrid will sell James Rodriguez if the right offer comes in, amid reported interest from Arsenal, Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Spanish publication AS has claimed that Madrid will sell James if a suitable offer is made for the Colombia international attacking midfielder.

Marca has credited Arsenal with interest in the 28-year-old - who can also operate as a winger - while Defensa Central has claimed that Everton and Wanderers are interested in him.

Stats

James has been on the books of Spanish and European giants Madrid since the summer of 2014 when he joined from AS Monaco for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £71 million.

The 28-year-old has won La Liga once and the Champions League twice with Madrid.

The Colombia international had a two-year loan spell at German giants Bayern Munich from 2017 until 2019 and won the Bundesliga twice.

So far this season, James has scored one goal and provided one assist in seven La Liga matches and has played 81 minutes in the Champions League for Madrid, according to WhoScored.