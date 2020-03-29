Quick links

Club reportedly make decision on £71m player Arsenal and Wolves want

James Rodriguez, Marcelo and Luka Modric share a joke during a training session ahead of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match against Manchester City at Valdebebas...
Arsenal, Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers have been linked with Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez.

James Rodriguez of Real Madrid looks on during the Copa del Rey Quarter Final match between Real Madrid CF and Real Sociedad at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on February 06, 2020 in Madrid,...

According to AS, Real Madrid will sell James Rodriguez if the right offer comes in, amid reported interest from Arsenal, Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Spanish publication AS has claimed that Madrid will sell James if a suitable offer is made for the Colombia international attacking midfielder.

Marca has credited Arsenal with interest in the 28-year-old - who can also operate as a winger - while Defensa Central has claimed that Everton and Wanderers are interested in him.

 

Stats

James has been on the books of Spanish and European giants Madrid since the summer of 2014 when he joined from AS Monaco for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £71 million.

The 28-year-old has won La Liga once and the Champions League twice with Madrid.

The Colombia international had a two-year loan spell at German giants Bayern Munich from 2017 until 2019 and won the Bundesliga twice.

So far this season, James has scored one goal and provided one assist in seven La Liga matches and has played 81 minutes in the Champions League for Madrid, according to WhoScored.

James Rodriguez of FC Real Madrid speaks with head coach Zinedine Zidane of FC Real Madrid during the Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Granada CF at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

