Chelsea reportedly contact agent of ‘extraordinary’ Everton target

Everton and Chelsea have been linked with AC Milan target Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Earlier this month, La Gazzetta dello Sport reported of Everton’s interest in signing Gianluigi Donnarumma from AC Milan in the summer transfer window.

The Italian publication also credited Manchester United with interest in securing the services of 21-year-old Italy international goalkeeper.

It was added that the youngster has decided to leave Milan at the end of the season, with his current contract at the Serie A outfit running out in the summer of 2021.

However, it seems that Chelsea have taken the lead in the race for the talented and promising young Donnarumma, who has been "doing extraordinary things", as FourFourTwo quoted Italy legend Dino Zoff as saying about him In February 2017.

According to The Express, the Blues have made contact with the goalkeeper’s agent, Mino Raiola, and have asked him to keep them updated on the player’s future.

Milan value Donnarumma at £55 million, and Chelsea are ready to pay it to sign him as a replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga, according to the report.

Everton missing out

Chelsea could play in the Champions League or in the Europa League next season, and that would give them a massive advantage over Everton in the race for Donnarumma.

True, Everton have Carlo Ancelotti as their manager, but Chelsea are a bigger club and are likely to challenge for the Premier League title next season as well, which would be very appealing to the youngster.