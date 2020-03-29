Quick links

Chelsea reportedly contact agent of ‘extraordinary’ Everton target

Subhankar Mondal
Gianluigi Donnarumma of AC Milan in action during the Serie A match between AC Milan and FC Internazionale at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on April 4, 2018 in Milan, Italy.
Everton and Chelsea have been linked with AC Milan target Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Gianluigi Donnarumma of AC Milan at the end of the serie A match between Atalanta BC and AC Milan at Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on May 13, 2018 in Bergamo, Italy.

Earlier this month, La Gazzetta dello Sport reported of Everton’s interest in signing Gianluigi Donnarumma from AC Milan in the summer transfer window.

The Italian publication also credited Manchester United with interest in securing the services of 21-year-old Italy international goalkeeper.

It was added that the youngster has decided to leave Milan at the end of the season, with his current contract at the Serie A outfit running out in the summer of 2021.

 

However, it seems that Chelsea have taken the lead in the race for the talented and promising young Donnarumma, who has been "doing extraordinary things", as FourFourTwo quoted Italy legend Dino Zoff as saying about him In February 2017.

According to The Express, the Blues have made contact with the goalkeeper’s agent, Mino Raiola, and have asked him to keep them updated on the player’s future.

Milan value Donnarumma at £55 million, and Chelsea are ready to pay it to sign him as a replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga, according to the report.

Gianluigi Donnarumma ,Goalkeeper of AC Milan saving the ball from Juventus FC's Penalty during the Supercoppa TIM Doha 2016 match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at the Jassim Bin...

Everton missing out

Chelsea could play in the Champions League or in the Europa League next season, and that would give them a massive advantage over Everton in the race for Donnarumma.

True, Everton have Carlo Ancelotti as their manager, but Chelsea are a bigger club and are likely to challenge for the Premier League title next season as well, which would be very appealing to the youngster.

Gianluigi Donnarumma of Italy looks on prior to the training session at Centro Tecnico Federale di Coverciano on May 30, 2018 in Florence, Italy.

