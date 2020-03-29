Quick links

Call for Celtic to help out Rangers financially

Subhankar Mondal
5th May 2019, Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Rangers versus Hibernian; General view of Ibrox Stadium
Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are 13 points behind Neil Lennon’s Celtic.

General view of Ibrox during the UEFA Europa League Group G match between Rangers and Villarreal CF at Ibrox Stadium on November 29, 2018 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

Former SPL chief executive Roger Mitchell has suggested on Twitter that Celtic should offer soft loans to clubs including Rangers.

Celtic are 13 points clear of second-placed and bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers, who have a game in hand.

Steven Gerrard’s side also have two Old Firm derbies to play against the Hoops, who have won the league in Scotland for the past eight seasons.

 

Football in Scotland is suspended at the moment due to the global health pandemic, and it is not clear when the Scottish Premiership season will resume.

Former SPL chief executive Mitchell has suggested on Twitter that Celtic should call for the league to be declared null and void.

Mitchell has also suggested that Celtic should help out other clubs in Scotland with soft loans, including Rangers.

Unlikely

It is very, very unlikely that Celtic will call for the season to be declared null and void.

After all, the Hoops will fancy their chances of making it nine league titles in a row this campaign, and there is still time for the remainder of the games in the Scottish league to be played.

4th April 2018, Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland; Scottish Premier League football, Celtic versus Dundee; General view of Celtic Park home of Celtic

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

