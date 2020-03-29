Call for Celtic to help out Rangers financially

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are 13 points behind Neil Lennon’s Celtic.

Celtic are 13 points clear of second-placed and bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers, who have a game in hand.

Steven Gerrard’s side also have two Old Firm derbies to play against the Hoops, who have won the league in Scotland for the past eight seasons.

Football in Scotland is suspended at the moment due to the global health pandemic, and it is not clear when the Scottish Premiership season will resume.

Former SPL chief executive Mitchell has suggested on Twitter that Celtic should call for the league to be declared null and void.

Mitchell has also suggested that Celtic should help out other clubs in Scotland with soft loans, including Rangers.

Here is what celtic should do? For the ultimate bragging rights. Ask for “null and void” themselves. And offer clubs soft loans in scotland to get them thru. Even to Rangers. Why? Coz we”ll still get TIAR, and we’ll also have eternal glory and moral high ground. No whitabootery! — Roger Mitchell (@RPMComo) March 27, 2020

Unlikely

It is very, very unlikely that Celtic will call for the season to be declared null and void.

After all, the Hoops will fancy their chances of making it nine league titles in a row this campaign, and there is still time for the remainder of the games in the Scottish league to be played.