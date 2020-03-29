BBC pundit raves about 'amazing' player who's bettered his career since leaving Liverpool

Luis Suarez left Liverpool during the summer of 2014.

Ian Wright has raved about the 'amazing' Luis Suarez and how he has bettered his career since leaving Liverpool six years ago, as he told Match of the Day's Top 10 podcast.

Suarez was named in the Premier League's top 10 all-time goalscorers by the BBC, with Wright selecting the Liverpool favourite sixth on his list ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, Didier Drogba and Andy Cole.

Alan Shearer, who is the Premier League's all-time goal-getter, named the versatile forward eighth on his list ahead of Harry Kane and Cole.

Speaking to Match of the Day's Top 10 podcast, Wright spoke highly about how Suarez improved Barcelona upon his arrival and remembered the great goal he scored against Newcastle.

"He not only left a Liverpool side that should have won the Premier League," Wright told MOTD. "He went to Barcelona and he made them a better team.

"Better with Inesita, Xavi and Messi. He made them better. People always talk about the Di Canio goal [against Wimbeldon], but the one he scored against you guys [points to Alan Shearer], 60 yards off his shoulder, controlled and bam in the goal. He is amazing."

Suarez left Liverpool for Barcelona for £75 million in 2014 [BBC Sport] and it would have been a heartbreaking move for fans at the time, especially given how they had just missed out on the Premier League title.

When Suarez left Merseyside, it started the end of the road for Brendan Rodgers who would, later on, be replaced by Jurgen Klopp.

Whilst the Barcelona man's departure may have been hard to take, at the time, it has seemingly led to this day where Liverpool are six-time European champions and two wins away from ending their 30-year wait of being champions of England.