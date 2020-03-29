Arsenal urged to hijack Chelsea’s reported move for ‘disciplined’ international

West Ham United star Declan Rice should be on Arsenal’s radar, says Paul Merson.

Paul Merson has urged Arsenal to make a move for West Ham United defensive midfielder Declan Rice in the summer transfer window, as quoted on Skysports.com.

The former Arsenal star believes that Rice - who can also operate as a central defender - is the kind of player that the Gunners need.

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea are looking to make a move for the 21-year-old England International this summer.

Merson wrote about Rice on Skysports.com: "Chelsea have been linked with him, but I don't know why Arsenal aren't looking at Declan Rice. Arsenal are crying out for a holding midfield player.

"They don't need a midfielder who's going to be on the edge of the opposition box, they need a disciplined defensive midfielder, who is going to sit in front of the back four and organise the side; one who, when he gets the ball, gives it simple with 10-yard passes."

Merson added: "A player like Rice can allow the attacking players to flourish and it gives the central defenders the chance to be better than what they are.

Good progress

Rice has been superb for West Ham in recent seasons, and has progressed and developed well at the Hammers.

According to WhoScored, the 21-year-old has provided two assists in 29 Premier League games for the London club so far this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the youngster scored two goals in 34 league matches for the Hammers, according to WhoScored.

Joining Arsenal

Arsenal are a massive club and a global brand, and if West Ham get relegated to the Championship at the end of the season, then Rice could be tempted by a move to the Gunners, who could still finish in the top four of the Premier League table this campaign.