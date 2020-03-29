'Really ruthless': £2m Rangers star praises Celtic

Celtic have a 13-point lead over Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers in the Scottish Premiership table.

Rangers defender Nikola Katic has conceded that Scottish Premiership rivals Celtic have been 'really ruthless' since the turn of the year.

The Gers beat Neil Lennon's side at Parkhead for the first time since 2010 back in December to move two points behind the table-toppers, with a game in hand.

Subscribe

But Celtic have blown away Rangers since the winter break, establishing a 13-point lead at the top of the Premiership.

Steven Gerrard's side have dropped 13 points but the Hoops have won 10 of their 11 league games since coming back - the other being a 2-2 draw at Livingston.

The pandemic has brought about a suspension of Scottish football for the foreseeable future, but Katic, a £2 million signing by the Ibrox side in 2018 [The Scottish Sun], says that the light Blues - who still have two Old Firm derbies and a game in hand left this season - could potentially get back into the race.

He told The Scottish Sun: "Celtic, on the other hand, were really ruthless since the winter break. They played superbly and so they got away from us. We were in a good situation and so it's shame we lost it.

"But once the league restarts, we don't know what the other teams will be like, but we believe because we have a game in hand and have still to play Celtic twice that it is not over yet.

"Yes, 13 points sounds a lot, but I think we can still get into it."