‘You might be surprised’: Crouch makes claim about former Liverpool teammate still playing

Peter Crouch and Martin Skrtel played together at Liverpool.

Peter Crouch has claimed in The Daily Mail that Martin Skrtel was an “absolute nightmare” at Liverpool.

The former England International striker played with Skrtel at Liverpool and against the defender during a game against Slovakia.

Crouch has reflected on his time spent with the 35-year-old central defender, who is currently playing for İstanbul Basaksehir in Turkey.

Crouch wrote in The Daily Mail when asked which defender gave him the most trouble: "You might be surprised about this, but Martin Skrtel was an absolute nightmare. I was at Liverpool when he joined us in January 2008. Off the pitch, he was a really quiet lad, good-natured, but he was totally different in a match.

"I played against him once for England against Slovakia at Wembley in March 2009. He had this habit of putting his studs into your thigh to gain elevation when he was jumping for the ball. The first time, you can shake it off, the second time is annoying — the third time, it drives you mad.

"'F***ing hell, Martin!' I shouted at him when enough was enough. 'Oh, Crouchie! Sorry, I didn't see you!' The problem was I couldn't complain to the referee because they follow the flight of the ball.

"Martin knew what he was doing putting his feet into my legs, as the referee wouldn't see the foul. My thighs were cut to pieces when I came off. A lovely lad, but an absolute nuisance!"

Mixed spell at Liverpool

Skrtel was on the books of Liverpool from 2008 until 2016 and had a mixed spell during his time at the Reds.

The 35-year-old former Slovakia international was a rock at the back on many occasions, but there were times when he could and should have done better.

There were times when Skrtel made some brilliant challenges and tackles, but on many occasions he was very erratic.

Now past his prime, the defender is still playing, and it is a testament to his quality and determination that he is doing so.

As for Crouch, the Englishman was on the books of Liverpool from 2005 until 2008, and won the FA Cup with the Reds in 2006.

Crouch retired from professional football last year and now works as a pundit on TV.