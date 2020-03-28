WWE Friday Night Smackdown: 27th March recap - Roman Reigns absent, new WrestleMania 36 matches booked

The latest episode of Friday Night Smackdown again came from an empty WWE Performance Center.

This week’s Friday Night Smackdown took place amid the back-drop of WrestleMania being just over a week ago.

There have been numerous reports of superstars potentially being unavailable for the Showcase of the Immortals, including Roman Reigns, The Miz and Daniel Bryan.

However, no mention of it aired on this week’s episode of Smackdown and it appeared to be business as usual.

Smackdown still featured appearances from Bryan, The Miz, The New Day and even Triple H cut a promo regarding the Universal Title match at WrestleMania between Goldberg and Roman Reigns.

Friday Night Smackdown started with Sasha Banks and Bayley heading out to the ring to discuss the upcoming fatal five-way match for Bayley's Smackdown Women's Championship at Wrestlemania 36. Lacey Evans and then Naomi interrupted before Tamina came to the ring. She attacked both Evans and Naomi before Bayley and Banks left.

Drew Gulak then took on Shinsuke Nakamura in a match to try and earn his partner Daniel Bryan an intercontinental title match against Sami Zayn at Wrestlemania 36. After interference from Bryan, Gulag rolled up Nakamura with a bridge to win. Bryan will now face Zayn at WrestleMania for the Intercontinental Title.

Otis then confronted Dolph Ziggler as they continue to battle for the affections of Mandy Rose. A WrestleMania clash appears in the offing.

Elias performed a song ahead of challenging Baron Corbin at WrestleMania. Corbin attacked him from behind and proceeded to knock Elias off the raised platform onto the concrete below. Elias said to be transported to local medical facility with WrestleMania bout in doubt.

Asuka took on Alexa Bliss as a tag-team match between Bliss and Nikki Cross and the Kabuki Warriors continues to be teased. Bliss wins via pinfall.

Triple H then tipped Roman Reigns to come out on top in the scheduled WrestleMania 36 Universal Title match against Goldberg as his intensity has more longevity. The entire show seemed to skirt the issue of Reigns reportedly pulling out of WrestleMania tapings due to health concerns.

The Firefly Fun House was up next in which Bray Wyatt revealed the ‘secret recipe’ to help The Fiend defeat John Cena at WrestleMania. He goes on to blend Ramblin’ Rabbit after he offered him a carrott. Apparently the recipe required ‘irrelevant and unnecessary opinions’.

Wyatt then challenged Cena to a Firefly Fun House Match at WrestleMania. Cena will answer the challenge on next week’s Friday Night Smackdown.

The Usos then faced the New Day of Big E and Kofi Kingston in the main event. Current Smackdown Tag-Team Champions The Miz and John Morrison were on commentary. After a decent bout, Morrison and Miz ended up attacking the New Day forcing a DQ finish. Michael Cole then announced all three teams will face off in a triple-threat ladder match for the titles at WrestleMania.