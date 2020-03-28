World Cup winner lists three reasons behind £58m player’s struggles at Tottenham

Tanguy Ndombele has struggled to get going at Tottenham Hotspur.

Former French World Cup winner Emmanuel Petit believes Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho was right to call out Tanguy Ndombele, The Sun report.

Ndombele joined Spurs for a record £58 million last summer.

But the former Lyon midfielder has struggled to make an impact in North London.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has dropped him from first-team duties while publicly questioning the player’s fitness levels and attitude.

Petit believes Mourinho was right to drop him before listing three reasons he believes Ndombele has failed to make an impact at Spurs.

“He was not regularly a top player. Sometimes he could play a beautiful game — then three days later be average. He is not consistent enough. He doesn’t play well with any regularity,” Petit explained.

“When you move to a new country you must make an effort to adapt. You cannot be a foreign player not speaking the same language because communication in the dressing room and on the pitch is so important.”

“Is he overweight? He looks a little bit. But his body language does not help him. He needs to improve physically.”

Stats:

Ndombele has started 12 Premier League games this season. He has two goals and two assists, while averaging 1.2 tackles and 0.7 interceptions per game (Whoscored).

Tottenham’s win percentage in all competitions is 33% with Ndombele in the team. When he doesn’t play, that figure jumps to 43%.

Barcelona interest?

According to the Mirror, Barcelona are interested in signing Ndombele this summer.

The report is strange considering the 23-year-old’s poor form this season.

Moving forward:

Tottenham must persist in the midfielder. The first season in the Premier League is often a struggle for foreign players and he is still young.

His potential is huge, and this first season can act as a wake-up call to the demands he must reach to succeed at the top level in England.