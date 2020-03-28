Who is the best wrestler in WWE? Men's Monday Night RAW Power Rankings for March 23rd 2020

Brock Lesnar is the current champion on RAW but the likes of Drew McIntyre, Aleister Black, and Rey Mysterio are closing in.

It's a question many would ask about the current WWE Roster. Who is the best in the business at the moment?

Of course, it is fairly subjective, considering the pre-determined nature of the results. However, in rival company AEW, a real sports feel has been fairly well achieved by using a ranking system based on a weighted win-loss record.

So what if the same system was applied to WWE?

Who would be top of the rankings for RAW and Smackdown and, overall for the company in 2020?

Currently, the Heavyweight Championship on RAW is held by Brock Lesnar whilst Goldberg has the Universal Title on Smackdown.

Both have a 1-0 record for 2020.

But who has the most genuine claim to be the number one contender to each belt?

So here are the rules. Only singles matches on this ranking. Battle Royals (including the Royal Rumble) don't count and the same goes for handicap matches and any non-sanctioned 24/7 title changes. No house shows or dark matches either. Any match on RAW, Smackdown, PPV, NXT, 205 Live or Main Event counts toward the records. All records have been calculated using the excellent wrestling database at Cagematch, click here to find the site.

YOU MIGHT LIKE: How can I watch Wrestlemania 36 in the UK?

Brock Lesnar celebrates after winning the WWE Universal Championship match as part of as part of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Crown Jewel pay-per-view at the King Saud...

Who is the best wrestler on WWE Monday Night RAW?

Here are the men's WWE power rankings for Monday Night RAW as of the 23rd March 2020 show.

Champion: Brock Lesnar (1-0)

The Beast Incarnate has had just one singles match this year and made light work of it, beating Ricochet in just over a minute.

McIntyre or Black the best wrestler in WWE right now?

#1: Drew McIntyre (7-1-0)

It should be no surprise to see that Drew McIntyre tops the RAW rankings. The 'Scottish Psychopath' has been on a tear in 2020 and his organically generated face turn has helped rejuvenate his career in WWE. His one blemish is a no-contest against Randy Orton on RAW but his Royal Rumble win helps him hold off the second-placed contender.

#2: Aleister Black (14-1)

Aleister Black has been given a massive push this year and will hope to continue his recent winning run against Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 36. His one loss also did not come clean. It came at the end of a gauntlet match with The O.C, in which AJ Styles beat him after a beatdown from Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

With 14 wins this year, the Dutchman could easily have placed at #1. However, plenty of those wins were against jobbers. If Black continues his current streak he might be next in line for a title opportunity.

#3: Riddick Moss (5-0)

Well, this will surprise many. That said, the former NXT star is unbeaten in singles competition through 2020. The former 24/7 champion is clearly impressing some of the WWE staff backstage even if R-Truth did roll him up whilst out on a jog.

#4: Rey Mysterio (4-2)

The WWE legend lost his United States Championship to Andrade on a house show and started the year with two defeats but he has turned things around.

A four-match winning streak sees Mysterio in the top five.

#5: Angel Garza (6-4)

Tough to separate Garza and Ricochet. In fact, Ricochet has a W in his last outing whilst Garza lost to Mysterio. But impressive wins against Cedric Alexander, Humberto Carrillo and a recent tag-team win for Garza over Ricochet gives Zelina Vega's latest client the edge.

What about the rest of the WWE Monday Night RAW roster?

Here are the rest of the RAW Rankings including disappointing numbers from Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins, Erick Rowan on a 4-match L streak, and surprising form from Street Profits tag-team specialist Angelo Dawkins. Meanwhile Buddy Murphy's alliance with the 'Monday Night Messiah' is clearly not having the desired impact.

#6: Andrade United States Champion (3-3)

#7: Bobby Lashley (3-3)

#8: Randy Orton (1-1-1)

#9: AJ Styles (2-3)

#10: Cedric Alexander (4-4)

#11: Angelo Dawkins Tag-Team Champion (2-0)

#12: Erick Rowan (4-4) match losing streak

#13: Seth Rollins (1-2)

#14: Humberto Carrillo (2-4)

#15: Shelton Benjamin (3-4)

#16: Akira Tozawa (1-4)

#17: No Way Jose (1-3)

#18: Kevin Owens (0-1)

#19:Rusev (0-1)

#20: Montez Ford Tag-Team Champion (0-1)

#21: Buddy Murphy (0-3)

#22:R-Truth (0-3)

#23: Curt Hawkins (0-2)

#24: Zack Ryder (0-1)

#25: Luke Gallows (0-3)

#25: Karl Anderson (0-3)

#26: Eric Young (0-5)

###: Samoa Joe (INA)

###: Titus O'Neil (INA)

###: EC3 (INA)

###: Jinder Mahal (INJ)