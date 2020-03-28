Who is the best wrestler in WWE? Men's Power Rankings for March 27th

Drew McIntyre, Aleister Black, Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan all make the top five in the WWE Universe Power Rankings.

It's a question many would ask about the current WWE Roster. Who is the best in the business at the moment?

Of course, it is fairly subjective, considering the pre-determined nature of the results. However, in rival company AEW, a real sports feel has been fairly well achieved by using a ranking system based on a weighted win-loss record.

So what if the same system was applied to WWE?

Who would be top of the rankings for RAW and Smackdown and, overall for the company in 2020?

Currently, the Heavyweight Championship on RAW is held by Brock Lesnar whilst Goldberg has the Universal Title on Smackdown.

Both have a 1-0 record for 2020.

But who has the most genuine claim to be the number one contender to each belt?

So here are the rules. Only singles matches on this ranking. Battle Royals (including the Royal Rumble) don't count and the same goes for handicap matches and any non-sanctioned 24/7 title changes. No house shows or dark matches either. Any match on RAW, Smackdown, PPV, NXT, 205 Live or Main Event counts toward the records. All records have been calculated using the excellent wrestling database at Cagematch, click here to find the site.

Who is the best wrestler in the WWE Universe right now?

#1: Drew McIntyre RAW (7-1-0)

It should be no surprise to see that Drew McIntyre tops the RAW rankings. The 'Scottish Psychopath' has been on a tear in 2020 and his organically generated face turn has helped rejuvenate his career in WWE. His one blemish is a no-contest against Randy Orton on RAW but his Royal Rumble win helps him hold off the second-placed contender.

#2: Aleister Black RAW (14-1)

Aleister Black has been given a massive push this year and will hope to continue his recent winning run against Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 36. His one loss also did not come clean. It came at the end of a gauntlet match with The O.C, in which AJ Styles beat him after a beatdown from Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

With 14 wins this year, the Dutchman could easily have placed at #1. However, plenty of those wins were against jobbers. If Black continues his current streak he might be next in line for a title opportunity.

Do RAW or Smackdown have the best wrestlers in the WWE Universe?

#3: Roman Reigns Smackdown (3-0)

The 'Big Dog' is undefeated so far in 2020 with big wins over King Corbin and Robert Roode.

He is the current number one contender for Big Bill's Big Blue Belt. Unfortunately, it seems the global health crisis might rule Reigns out of his WrestleMania title shot.

#4: Sheamus Smackdown (5-0)

Like it or not, the Celtic Warrior has been on a tear since returning to WWE from a long-term injury.

An unbeaten record means he is in the title picture.

#5: Daniel Bryan Smackdown (5-1)

Since losing to 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt the Yes Movement has been back in full flow.

Bryan is on a five-match winning streak and now has a shot at Sami Zayn's intercontinental title at WrestleMania 36.

What about the rest of the WWE Universe?

The rest of the top ten looks like this...

#6: Riddick Moss RAW (5-0)

#7: ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt Smackdown (1-1)

#8: Braun Strowman Smackdown (3-0)

#9: Rey Mysterio RAW (4-2)

#10: John Morrison Smackdown (2-0)