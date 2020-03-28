Who is the best wrestler in WWE? Men's Friday Night Smackdown Power Rankings for March 27th

Goldberg is the current WWE Universal Champion, but Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan and Sheamus are all catching up.

It's a question many would ask about the current WWE Roster. Who is the best in the business at the moment?

Of course, it is fairly subjective, considering the pre-determined nature of the results. However, in rival company AEW, a real sports feel has been fairly well achieved by using a ranking system based on a weighted win-loss record.

So what if the same system was applied to WWE?

Who would be top of the rankings for RAW and Smackdown and, overall for the company in 2020?

Currently, the Heavyweight Championship on RAW is held by Brock Lesnar whilst Goldberg has the Universal Title on Smackdown.

Both have a 1-0 record for 2020.

But who has the most genuine claim to be the number one contender to each belt?

So here are the rules. Only singles matches on this ranking. Battle Royals (including the Royal Rumble) don't count and the same goes for handicap matches and any non-sanctioned 24/7 title changes. No house shows or dark matches either. Any match on RAW, Smackdown, PPV, NXT, 205 Live or Main Event counts toward the records. All records have been calculated using the excellent wrestling database at Cagematch, click here to find the site.

Sheamus talks to the audience at the WWE SummerSlam 2015 at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on August 23, 2015 in New York City.

Who is the best wrestler on WWE Friday Night Smackdown?

Here are the men's WWE power rankings for Friday Night Smackdown as of the 27th March 2020 show.

Champion: Goldberg (1-0)

Goldberg picked up the Universal Title by beating the previously undefeated 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt at WWE Super Showdown earlier this year.

Reigns or Sheamus the best wrestler in WWE right now?

#1: Roman Reigns (3-0)

The 'Big Dog' is undefeated so far in 2020 with big wins over King Corbin and Robert Roode.

He is the current number one contender for Big Bill's Big Blue Belt. Unfortunately, it seems the global health crisis might rule Reigns out of his WrestleMania title shot.

#2: Sheamus (5-0)

Like it or not, the Celtic Warrior has been on a tear since returning to WWE from a long-term injury.

An unbeaten record means he is in the title picture.

#3: Daniel Bryan (5-1)

Since losing to 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt the Yes Movement has been back in full flow.

Bryan is on a five-match winning streak and now has a shot at Sami Zayn's intercontinental title at WrestleMania 36.

#4: 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt (1-1)

Wyatt will hope to get back to winning ways when he looks to beat one of the greatest ever John Cena at WrestleMania 36.

His previous unbeaten record helps him stay in the top five.

#5: Braun Strowman (3-0)

His Intercontinental Title loss came at the hands of a 3-on-1 handicap match against Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro and Sami Zayn.

Apart from that, Strowman has been perfect in singles action since the turn of the year.

What about the rest of the WWE Friday Night Smackdown roster?

Here are the rest of the Smackdown Rankings including disappointing numbers from Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro, unblemished records from John Morrisson, Jeff Hardy and Otis, and Drew Gulak on the rise after beating Nakamura this week.

#6: John Morrison (2-0) Tag-team Champion (2-0)

#7: Jeff Hardy (1-0)

#8: Sami Zayn Intercontinental Champion (0-0)

#9: Elias (1-0)

#10: Otis (1-0)

#11: The Miz Tag-Team Champion (1-1)

#12: Robert Roode (1-1)

#13: Mojo Rawley (2-3)

#14: Drew Gulak (1-2)

#15: Shorty G (1-3)

#16: Kofi Kingston (1-3)

#17: Big E (0-1)

#18: Dash Wilder (0-1)

#19: Dolph Ziggler (0-1)

#20: Shinsuke Nakamura (0-3)

#21: Curtis Axel (0-1)

#22: King Corbin (0-3)

#23: Cesaro (0-3)

#24: Heath Slater (0-2)

#25: Apollo Crews (0-3)

Bo Dallas (INA), Drake Maverick (INA), Gran Metalik (INA),The Usos (INA), John Cena (INA), Kalisto (INA), Scott Dawson (INA), Lince Dorado (INA), Mustafa Ali (INA), Tucker (INA), Xavier Woods (INJ).