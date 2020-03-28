What £50m player has reportedly been told amid Arsenal and Everton links

Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton have been linked with Manchester City’s John Stones.

According to The Daily Star, John Stones has been told that his days at Manchester City are numbered, amid reported interest from Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton.

According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham, Arsenal and Everton are interested in signing Stones from Premier League rivals City in the summer transfer window.

The report has added that City want as much as £50 million as transfer fee for the 25-year-old central defender.

The Daily Star has claimed that Stones has been told that his days at City are numbered, with the Citizens planning to make a move for Juventus central defender Leonardo Bonucci this summer.

Leaving Manchester City

Stones is a very good central defender, but the Englishman has not really progressed since he moved to City from Everton.

Injury concerns and indifferent form have seen him fail to establish himself in Pep Guardiola’s starting lineup, and leaving the Etihad Stadium this summer for a club where he could play regular first-team football would make sense.

So far this season, Stones has made 10 starts and two substitute appearances in the Premier League, and has played 49 minutes in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.