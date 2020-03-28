What £50m player has reportedly been told amid Arsenal and Everton links

Quick links

Subhankar Mondal
Joe Hart and John Stones share a joke during a England training session ahead of their World Cup Qualifiers against Malta and Slovakia at St Georges Park on August 29, 2017 in Burton-upon-...
Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton have been linked with Manchester City’s John Stones.

John Stones of Manchester City and Bobby Reid of Bristol City tussle for the ball during the Carabao Cup Semi-Final First Leg match between Manchester City and Bristol City at Etihad...

According to The Daily Star, John Stones has been told that his days at Manchester City are numbered, amid reported interest from Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton.

According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham, Arsenal and Everton are interested in signing Stones from Premier League rivals City in the summer transfer window.

The report has added that City want as much as £50 million as transfer fee for the 25-year-old central defender.

The Daily Star has claimed that Stones has been told that his days at City are numbered, with the Citizens planning to make a move for Juventus central defender Leonardo Bonucci this summer.

 

Leaving Manchester City

Stones is a very good central defender, but the Englishman has not really progressed since he moved to City from Everton.

Injury concerns and indifferent form have seen him fail to establish himself in Pep Guardiola’s starting lineup, and leaving the Etihad Stadium this summer for a club where he could play regular first-team football would make sense.

So far this season, Stones has made 10 starts and two substitute appearances in the Premier League, and has played 49 minutes in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.

John Stones of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Manchester City at Carrow Road on September 14, 2019 in Norwich, United Kingdom.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

