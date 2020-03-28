Quick links

'Well that was unexpected': Arsenal fans react to star's Twitter post

Hector Bellerin of Arsenal and Richarlison of Evertonn during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at the Emirates Stadium on September 23, 2018 in London, United...
Arsenal's Hector Bellerin is the latest player to go for the shaved head look.

Hector Bellerin of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Southampton at Emirates Stadium on April 8, 2018 in London, England.

Apart from being a very good and jet-heeled defender, Arsenal's Hector Bellerin is also known for his hair.

From the oft-derided man bun to the cornrows, the 25-year-old has experimented with quite a few styles down the years.

But in light of the COVID-19 crisis, the Arsenal right-back has now elected for the shaved look.

Bellerin uploaded a photo of himself on Twitter on Friday, sporting a new hair-do in the form of a shaved head.

 

With barber shops out of commission all over Europe and beyond, the likes of Eden Hazard and Paul Pogba are just two stars in the world of football to do the same in recent days, while sporting personalities across the globe have also adopted it.

Here's how fans of the Emirates Stadium club reacted to Bellerin's upload on Twitter:

Mikel Arteta's side haven't had a game for three weeks and it remains to be seen when the football calendar can resume.

April 30 has been penciled in as a potential return date but by all accounts that looks very optimistic as things stand.

Arsenal are ninth in the Premier League table.

