‘So intelligent’: Sky Sports pundit backs Leeds ace for future England slot

Danny Higginbotham is a big fan of Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips.

Sky Sports pundit Danny Higginbotham believes Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips could become an England regular in the future, The Sun report.

The midfielder has been a star player for the Whites under Marcelo Bielsa.

Phillips has made 31 Championship appearances. His importance was highlighted in February as Leeds suffered two straight defeats during his absence with suspension.

In his blog for The Sun, Higginbotham feels Phillips could target a spot in England’s Euro 2021 squad.

“The defensive midfield position is a bit of a problem for England. It gives someone like Phillips a chance to stake his claim,” Higginbotham explained.

“Phillips is good at sitting back and breaking counters, either in front of the backline or as one of three centre backs, such is his positioning. And when he is on the ball, his short and long passing range is so intelligent.”

“I would be shocked if he isn’t playing in the Prem, with Leeds or elsewhere next season.”

Stats:

Phillips has been in superb form for Leeds this season.

In 31 league starts, the 24-year-old has averaged 1.3 interceptions and 2.8 tackles per game. Going forward, he averages 1.9 key passes per game (Whoscored).

He is combative out of possession, while on the ball he can get Leeds moving.

The Premier League awaits?

Leeds will surely earn promotion to the Premier League if the season is completed.

The Whites are seven points clear of third place with nine games to go.

But if Marcelo Bielsa’s side fall short for whatever reason, Phillips will likely be a prime target for top Premier League clubs looking to strengthen.

Back in October, Manchester United were accredited with an interest (The Sun).