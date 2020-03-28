‘Showed a real interest’: Player linked with Leeds and Wolves explains his decision

Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly wanted Yoann Barbet before his move to Queens Park Rangers.

Yoann Barbet was a player in demand last summer, with Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers among the clubs linked with the defender.

Barbet was out of contract at Brentford at the end of last season, and Leeds, Wolves and Norwich City wanted to secure his services on a free transfer, according to L’Equipe.

The 26-year-old, who can also operate as a left-back, eventually moved to Queens Park Rangers on a free transfer.

The former France Under-18 international has explained why he switched to QPR, despite reportedly having other options.

Barbet told Formation Girondins: “I was open to everything at that time. I had opportunities in France, but not really concrete until the end, in Turkey too, but things dragged on and the QPR manager called me quickly.

“He didn’t let go of me, even during the holidays. He took the plane to Bordeaux. He showed a real interest. It meant a lot.”

The defender added: “I’m going to do everything to go to the Premier League, and why not with QPR. It would be even better to go up with them. I really don’t want to leave here, I’m very happy, I have the manager’s trust, the club’s.

“I signed for three years, not to leave after just one. I hope we can continue the season and why not even make the playoffs!”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Barbet has provided one assist in 18 Championship matches for QPR so far this season.

The defender also played twice in the EFL Cup for Mark Warburton’s team, according to WhoScored.

The Frenchman made 30 starts and two substitute appearances in the league for Brentford last season, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health pandemic.