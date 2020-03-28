Quick links

Report: Jurgen Klopp held meeting with Michael Edwards over £250k-a-week player

Liverpool reportedly wanted to sign Philippe Coutinho last summer.

According to The Mirror, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp held talks with sporting director Michael Edwards over the signing of Philippe Coutinho last summer.

It has been reported that Barcelona wanted to send Coutinho on loan and wanted £8 million as a loan fee at the end of last season.

The Spanish and European giants also wanted the Reds to pay the Brazil international attacking midfielder’s weekly salary of £250,000 in full.

Although Klopp held a meeting with Edwards over bringing Coutinho - who can also operate as a winger - back at Anfield, Liverpool were not prepared to meet the financial demands of Barca, according to the report.

 

Stats

Coutinho was brilliant during his time at Liverpool, but the 27-year-old has failed to make a huge impact at Barcelona.

The former Inter Milan man is on loan at German and European giants Bayern Munich at the moment.

According to WhoScored, the Brazilian has made 15 starts and seven substitute appearances in the Bundesliga for Bayern so far this season, scoring eight goals and providing six assists in the process.

Coutinho has made five starts and two substitute appearances in the Champions League for Bayern this campaign, scoring one goal and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

