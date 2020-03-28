Quick links

Report hands Celtic a second chance to sign £9m man 'flattered' by Hoops links

Danny Owen
Neil Lennon, Interim manager of Celtic looks on ahead of the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on March 31, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Scottish Premiership champions Celtic reportedly wanted to sign Strahinja Pavlovic before he joined Ligue 1 giants Monaco in a £9m deal.

Partizan Belgrade's Strahinja Pavlovic during the Europa League 2nd Qualifying Round 1st Leg match between Connah's Quay Nomads and Partizan Belgrade on July 25, 2019 in Rhyl, Wales.

Monaco are planning to loan out £9 million centre-back Strahinja Pavlovic this summer. with LeFoot giving Celtic a golden opportunity to land a player who caught the eye of Neil Lennon last summer.

Back in July, Celtic’s head coach was spotted making his way to Connah’s Quay. But it seems that he wasn’t in Wales to check up on a potential Europa League opponent.

According to the Scottish Sun, the presence of Partizan Belgrade youngster Pavlovic was the reason for his summer's eve drive with Lennon taking a keen interest in a defender whose 6ft 5ins frame belied his tender years.

 

But once Pavlovic’s reputation started to grow in European circles, it quickly became apparent that the Serbia U21 international was out of Celtic’s reach. Financially at least.

However that doesn’t mean the Scottish Premiership champions have already missed their best opportunity to bring one of Europe’s most highly-rated centre-halves to Parkhead.

Strahinja Pavlovic of Partizan in action during the Serbian Cup Final match between FK Crvena Zvezda and FK Partizan at stadium Rajko Mitic on May 23, 2019 in Belgrade, Serbia.

As LeFoot points out, Monaco are planning to make their £9 million January signing available for loan this summer and Celtic, given their superb track record when it comes to nurturing young talent, could be a destination that suits all parties down to the ground.

Pavlovic has already admitted that he was ‘flattered’ to catch the eye of a club of Celtic’s stature.

And, with Kristoffer Ajer’s agent making it clear that another season in the green and white shirt is very unlikely indeed (Record), the Hoops could offer Pavlovic the first-team football he, and Monaco, are likely to demand.

Strahinja Pavlovic of Partizan in action against during the UEFA Europa League Second Qualifying round Second Leg match between Partizan and Connah's Quay on August 1, 2019 in Belgrade,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

