Report hands Celtic a second chance to sign £9m man 'flattered' by Hoops links

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic reportedly wanted to sign Strahinja Pavlovic before he joined Ligue 1 giants Monaco in a £9m deal.

Monaco are planning to loan out £9 million centre-back Strahinja Pavlovic this summer. with LeFoot giving Celtic a golden opportunity to land a player who caught the eye of Neil Lennon last summer.

Back in July, Celtic’s head coach was spotted making his way to Connah’s Quay. But it seems that he wasn’t in Wales to check up on a potential Europa League opponent.

Subscribe

According to the Scottish Sun, the presence of Partizan Belgrade youngster Pavlovic was the reason for his summer's eve drive with Lennon taking a keen interest in a defender whose 6ft 5ins frame belied his tender years.

But once Pavlovic’s reputation started to grow in European circles, it quickly became apparent that the Serbia U21 international was out of Celtic’s reach. Financially at least.

However that doesn’t mean the Scottish Premiership champions have already missed their best opportunity to bring one of Europe’s most highly-rated centre-halves to Parkhead.

As LeFoot points out, Monaco are planning to make their £9 million January signing available for loan this summer and Celtic, given their superb track record when it comes to nurturing young talent, could be a destination that suits all parties down to the ground.

Pavlovic has already admitted that he was ‘flattered’ to catch the eye of a club of Celtic’s stature.

And, with Kristoffer Ajer’s agent making it clear that another season in the green and white shirt is very unlikely indeed (Record), the Hoops could offer Pavlovic the first-team football he, and Monaco, are likely to demand.