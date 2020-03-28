Report: Club want £18m for Spurs + Everton target after snubbing £10.5m Ancelotti bid

Tottenham Hotspur and Everton have been linked with Matias Vecino.

According to Corriere dello sport, Inter Milan are seeking £18 million for Matias Vecino with Tottenham Hotspur and Everton keen on the player.

The Uruguayan has been in and out of the Inter side this season.

He has made 14 Serie A starts, but only five league starts since the turn of the New Year.

Everton were linked with Vecino in January. The Italian editorial, however, claim Inter rejected their bid of £10.5 million plus bonuses.

Fellow Premier League side Manchester United also saw a loan bid for him turned down.

But now Inter are willing to cash in on him this summer. However, they seek a fee of £18 million with Spurs joining Everton in the race for his signature.

Vecino is predominantly a central midfielder. The 28-year-old, however, can play as a number 10 as he boasts plenty of attacking qualities.

He has posted two goals and two assists in his 14 league starts this season.

Spurs may see him as an ideal option ahead of next season. Jose Mourinho’s side sold attacker Christian Eriksen to Inter in January.

Ancelotti, meanwhile, may be familiar with Vecino’s ability following his spell in Italy with Napoli.

The Toffees are lacking in the midfield area with Tom Davies and Andre Gomes both struggling in their last encounter in the 4-0 defeat at Chelsea.

Vecino joined Inter from Fiorentina for £22 million three years ago. He has a contract until 2022.