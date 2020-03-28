Report: Arsenal monitoring 27-year-old despite January snub, want to save money

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have been linked with Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa.

According to 90min, Arsenal are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa in the summer transfer window.

Kurzawa will become a free agent at the end of the season when his current contract with PSG runs out.

It has been reported that the Gunners want to secure the services of the 27-year-old this summer after deciding to pull the plug on a move in January to save money.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Kurzawa has made nine starts and five substitute appearances in Ligue 1 for PSG so far this season, scoring one goal in the process.

The left-back also made two starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Good signing for Arsenal?

Kurzawa is a very good and experienced left-back who would be a bargain signing for Arsenal on a free transfer.

True, Kieran Tierney is one of the most promising young left-backs in Europe, but it would not harm the Gunners to have competition for that position.