Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Report: Arsenal monitoring 27-year-old despite January snub, want to save money

Subhankar Mondal
Paris Saint-Germain's Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani (R) celebrates with teammate French defender Layvin Kurzawa after scoring during the UEFA Champions League Group B football match...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have been linked with Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa.

Layvin Kurzawa of PSG in action during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Paris Saint-Germain and Celtic FC at Parc des Princes on November 22, 2017 in Paris, France.

According to 90min, Arsenal are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa in the summer transfer window.

Kurzawa will become a free agent at the end of the season when his current contract with PSG runs out.

It has been reported that the Gunners want to secure the services of the 27-year-old this summer after deciding to pull the plug on a move in January to save money.

 

Stats

According to WhoScored, Kurzawa has made nine starts and five substitute appearances in Ligue 1 for PSG so far this season, scoring one goal in the process.

The left-back also made two starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Layvin Kurzawa of PSG during the French League Cup (coupe de la Ligue) match between Le Mans FC and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at MMA Arena on December 18, 2019 in Le Mans, France.

Good signing for Arsenal?

Kurzawa is a very good and experienced left-back who would be a bargain signing for Arsenal on a free transfer.

True, Kieran Tierney is one of the most promising young left-backs in Europe, but it would not harm the Gunners to have competition for that position.

Dortmund's Belgian forward Thorgan Hazard (L) goes down after a challange by Paris Saint-Germain's French defender Layvin Kurzawa during the UEFA Champions League Last 16, first-leg...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch