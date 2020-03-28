Predator Hunting Grounds: Multiplayer matchmaking is ruining trial weekend

Callum Smith
A lot of players are complaining about the multiplayer matchmaking for the Predator Hunting Grounds weekend trial.

The Predator Hunting Grounds weekend trial is now available to download and play on PlayStation 4. Fans of Arnold and his macho men have been looking forward to this multiplayer title since its surprise reveal during one of Sony's State Of Play exhibitions, but a lot of people are complaining that their trial weekend is being ruined by slow matchmaking times.

Matchmaking woes aren't anything new as Capcom had to delay their Resident Evil Resistance beta on PS4 and Steam just yesterday thanks to reported issues. Players were complaining that it was near impossible to play any matches thanks to ridiculously long loading times.

And this appears to be the issue with the multiplayer matchmaking for Predator Hunting Grounds during its free weekend trial.

How to fix Predator Hunting Grounds multiplayer matchmaking

There isn't a fix for the long multiplayer matchmaking times for Predator Hunting Grounds.

Players have been complaining about long matchmaking times for Predator Hunting Grounds that go up to and sometimes even exceed eight-minutes.

This has resulted in complaints online on platforms such as Reddit that you can spend way less time in-game in comparison to just waiting for a match.

Developer ILLFonic have responded to the complaints online by saying they are investigating the long queue times, but the complaints still persist.

Some people have cited their other multiplayer horror game, Friday The 13th, as evidence that these matchmaking woes aren't anything new when it comes to ILLFonic.

However, away from the long matchmaking times, people actually seem to be enjoying the gameplay and its concept.

Hopefully this means that people will stick around when the game fully launches on April 24th.

