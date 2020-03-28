Quick links

Petit absolutely stunned at fresh £58m Tottenham Hotspur transfer rumour

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele is reportedly on Barcelona’s radar.

Emmanuel Petit has told The Sun that he cannot believe that Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has been linked with Barcelona.

According to The Mirror, Barcelona are interested in signing Ndombele from Tottenham in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that the Spanish and European giants are following the progress of the France international midfielder.

 

Former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder Petit has not been too impressed with his French compatriot, and does not think that the 23-year-old is good enough for the Blaugrana.

Petit told The Sun about Ndombele to Barcelona speculation: "When I saw that I couldn’t believe it.”

Stats

Ndombele joined Tottenham from Lyon in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by The Mirror to be worth £58 million.

According to WhoScored, the 23-year-old has made 12 starts and seven substitute appearances in the Premier League for Spurs so far this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process.

The France international has also provided two assist in six Champions League appearances for Spurs this campaign, according to WhoScored.

