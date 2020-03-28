Our View: Lawwell can't sign off on £9m Celtic deal

The Ghana international is being linked with a move to Celtic.

Caleb Ekuban is the latest player being linked with a move to Celtic.

According to GhanaSoccerNet, Celtic are interested in the Trabzonspor attacker.

Fotospor have previously reported that Ekuban could cost around £9 million and for that money, Hoops chief executive Peter Lawwell can't sanction it.

That's a hell of a lot of money for the Scottish Premiership club. In fact, it's the sum that they paid for Odsonne Edouard when they broke their transfer record on him in 2018.

Is Ekuban good enough of a goalscorer to deserve to be Celtic's joint-most expensive signing of all time? In a word, no.

The former Leeds United striker has managed only nine goals in his last 64 league games for the Whites and the Turkish outfit. Nine.

You could argue that Scottish football might be easier than the Championship and Turkey's top flight, which is debatable, but even if it is then it isn't going to be that much easier, is it?

Ekuban isn't going to go from a nine-goal-in-64-games attacker to ripping up the Premiership, like Edouard, Alfredo Morelos, Moussa Dembele and Leigh Griffiths have done in recent years.

But for £9 million, that's what he'd be expected to do, though his goal return is very worrying and Lawwell should absolutely give it a thumbs-down if Neil Lennon comes looking for financing.