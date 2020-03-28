Quick links

Celtic

Our View: Lawwell can't sign off on £9m Celtic deal

Shane Callaghan
Caleb Ekuban (18) of Trabzonspor celebrates after scoring a goal with his team mates during Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Kayserispor and Trabzonspor at the Kadir Has Stadium in...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Ghana international is being linked with a move to Celtic.

Caleb Ekuban (18) of Trabzonspor celebrates after scoring a goal with his team mates during Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Kayserispor and Trabzonspor at the Kadir Has Stadium in...

Caleb Ekuban is the latest player being linked with a move to Celtic.

According to GhanaSoccerNet, Celtic are interested in the Trabzonspor attacker.

Subscribe

Fotospor have previously reported that Ekuban could cost around £9 million and for that money, Hoops chief executive Peter Lawwell can't sanction it.

That's a hell of a lot of money for the Scottish Premiership club. In fact, it's the sum that they paid for Odsonne Edouard when they broke their transfer record on him in 2018.

Is Ekuban good enough of a goalscorer to deserve to be Celtic's joint-most expensive signing of all time? In a word, no.

 

The former Leeds United striker has managed only nine goals in his last 64 league games for the Whites and the Turkish outfit. Nine.

You could argue that Scottish football might be easier than the Championship and Turkey's top flight, which is debatable, but even if it is then it isn't going to be that much easier, is it?

Ekuban isn't going to go from a nine-goal-in-64-games attacker to ripping up the Premiership, like Edouard, Alfredo Morelos, Moussa Dembele and Leigh Griffiths have done in recent years.

But for £9 million, that's what he'd be expected to do, though his goal return is very worrying and Lawwell should absolutely give it a thumbs-down if Neil Lennon comes looking for financing.

Caleb Ekuban (front) of Trabzonspor celebrates after scoring a goal with his team mates during Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Kayserispor and Trabzonspor at the Kadir Has Stadium...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch