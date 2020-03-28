Quick links

‘On his way’: SkySports pundit makes claim about ‘special’ Leeds United player

Leeds United's Kiko Casilla celebrates after the match with Ben White
Ben White is on loan at Leeds United.

Leeds United's Ben White during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on January 11, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Danny Higginbotham has raved about Leeds United central defender Ben White in The Sun.

The former Derby County defender - who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport - believes that White - on loan at Leeds from Brighton and Hove Albion since the summer of 2019 - could earn a place in the England national football team for the European Championship in 2021.

Higginbotham believes that the 22-year-old, who has also operated in central midfield for Leeds on occasions this season, is on his way to becoming a top-quality central defender.

 

Higginbotham wrote about The Sun in White: "One of the biggest compliments I can give White is that I don’t know how quick he is because he is rarely out of position and forced to step up a gear.

"That is the case with all top centre-backs and he is well on his way to being that. His range of passing with both feet and his ability to step out of the line is also special."

Ben White of Leeds United in action with Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates Stadium on January 6, 2020 in...

Stats

According to WhoScored, White has provided two assists in 37 Championship matches for Leeds so far this season.

The 22-year-old also played twice the EFL Cup and once in the FA Cup, according to WhoScored.

In demand

White’s performances this season have caught the eye of some of the big clubs in the Premier League.

Sky Sports have claimed of interest in White from Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

Leeds are at the top of the Championship table at the moment and are aiming to clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal challenges Ben White of Leeds during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates Stadium on January 06, 2020 in London, England.

