‘Not off the table’: Player warns unthinkable could happen for Liverpool and Leeds United

Liverpool are Premier League leaders, while Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion are aiming for promotion from the Championship.

Derby County defender Curtis Davies has said that it would be hard for Liverpool, Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion if the season is cancelled, as quoted in The Derby Telegraph.

Davies made the comments in the wake of a new statement from the football authorities about the currently suspended 2019-20 campaign.

Uncertainty

Football in England has been suspended until April 30 at least due to the global health pandemic.

With the country in lockdown at the moment, it is hard to see the season resume in early May, especially if the players are unable to train next month.

New statement

On Friday, the Premier League, the EFL and the Professional Footballers' Association announced in a statement that games will be played only when it is safe and conditions allow, as reported on BBC Sport.

The statement added that further meetings will be held next week, and that difficult decisions will have to be taken to counter the financial impact that the current situation is having on football in England.

Harsh solution

Davies has said that the season simply cannot be made null and void, as that would not be fair on Liverpool, Leeds United and West Brom.

However, the Derby defender has added that cancelling the season is certainly an option.

While Liverpool are on the verge of winning the Premier League title this season, Leeds and West Brom are first and second respectively in the Championship standings.

The Derby Telegraph quotes Davies as saying: “Voiding the season, it is definitely not off the table. Everyone laughed and joked when it first came about that coronavirus was trying to deny Liverpool getting the title. Imagine being a Liverpool player. I know the health of everyone and the well-being of fans and everything is a lot more important than football.

"But imagine being a player in that team when you've worked so hard all season. You've been the best Premier League team ever in terms of the way you've played, the points you've got and the position you've got yourself into. And then for it to be taken away from you because this virus is causing havoc would be crazy.

"But, listen, if the government advise that and the EFL and Premier League say we're not going going to finish our season. Then we have to take it on the chin and and start again next year.

"But there are certain teams like ourselves that aren't in such a great position that, well, if the season finished now then it's not going to affect us that much other than our owners not getting money for the four or five home games we have yet.

"But Leeds and West Brom and those teams, especially West Brom who have had a go with players and wages this year hoping to get back up. Then you say you have to wait another year while paying those wages to try and get back out of the division. That's going to be tough to take financially as well."