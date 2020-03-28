Quick links

Rangers

Manager says 28-yr-old Caixinha signing is Rangers' best player

Shane Callaghan
Ryan Jack of Rangers looks on during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ryan Jack has been key for Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers this season.

Connor Goldson of Rangers celebrates with Ryan Jack of Rangers after he scores the only goal of the game during the Ladbrookes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at...

Mark Wilson has named Ryan Jack as Rangers' best player this season.

The 28-year-old midfielder has been a huge player for the Gers in recent years but his importance has been underlined in recent months.

Subscribe

Jack, signed by former Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha, has spent a couple of spells on the sidelines earlier this calendar year and Steven Gerrard's side have suffered without their midfield linchpin.

Alfredo Morelos has 29 goals in all competitions for the Ibrox side this season, but former Celtic star and Brechin City boss Wilson has told The Scottish Sun that Jack is his light Blues' Player of the Year.

 

He said: "I think he's been consistent and has added goals to his game this year. When he's been missing you can really see how that affects Rangers.

"I would say, apart from McGregor, he's their real leader outfield."

Wilson is right in saying that Jack's absence really does affect Rangers.

Earlier this season he went off at half-time away to Hearts, when the score was 0-0, and Gerrard's troops wound up losing 2-1 in what is a clear example of his influence.

Ryan Jack of Rangers celebrates after Jermain Defoe of Rangers scores his team's third goal during the Scottish Premier League match between Hibernian and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 20...

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch