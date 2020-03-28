Manager says 28-yr-old Caixinha signing is Rangers' best player

Ryan Jack has been key for Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers this season.

Mark Wilson has named Ryan Jack as Rangers' best player this season.

The 28-year-old midfielder has been a huge player for the Gers in recent years but his importance has been underlined in recent months.

Jack, signed by former Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha, has spent a couple of spells on the sidelines earlier this calendar year and Steven Gerrard's side have suffered without their midfield linchpin.

Alfredo Morelos has 29 goals in all competitions for the Ibrox side this season, but former Celtic star and Brechin City boss Wilson has told The Scottish Sun that Jack is his light Blues' Player of the Year.

He said: "I think he's been consistent and has added goals to his game this year. When he's been missing you can really see how that affects Rangers.

"I would say, apart from McGregor, he's their real leader outfield."

Wilson is right in saying that Jack's absence really does affect Rangers.

Earlier this season he went off at half-time away to Hearts, when the score was 0-0, and Gerrard's troops wound up losing 2-1 in what is a clear example of his influence.