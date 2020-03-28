‘Make no mistake’: Some Rangers fans react to big Ibrox announcement

Dave King has stepped down as the Glasgow Rangers chairman.

As announced on Rangers’ official website, King has stepped down from his role as the Gers’ chairman.

Douglas Park has been appointed as the Rangers chairman on an interim basis.

Thank you Dave King ⚪ — Stuart (@Stuart1872Rfc) March 27, 2020

Thank you Dave King! Cmon Doug! (No relation) ... — Cameron Park (@Ctp81) March 27, 2020

All the best king dave thank you for what you done for our great club — Glasgow Rangers 54 (@55incoming) March 27, 2020

Thank you Dave King, legend — Rab (@Rab1872_) March 27, 2020

Well done Dave King and good luck Douglas Park. — The Viking (@KPL_Ken) March 27, 2020

Our hero. Thank you Dave king — megan (@megan_1872) March 27, 2020

Make no mistake Dave king saved Rangers. We have seen another reminder this week of Ashleys lack of moral awareness and greed. The day King ousted Ashley is o

Arguably one of the most Important in our long history. — David Tait (@davetait1981) March 27, 2020

Thank you Dave King ⚪️ — True Blues Loyal®️™️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@TrueBluesLoyal) March 27, 2020

I cannot thank you enough Dave King. Thank you for all your hard work and investment into the club and getting us back to a far stable position. — Curtis (@1872Curtis) March 27, 2020

Rangers are second in the Scottish Premiership table at the moment, as many as 13 points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic.

However, the Gers have a game in hand, and there are also two matches against the Hoops to be played.

Football in Scotland is suspended at the moment due to the global health pandemic.

However, when the season resumes, Rangers will be confident of challenging Celtic for the title.

The Bhoys have won the league title in Scotland for the past eight seasons, and they will be determined to make it nine in a row.