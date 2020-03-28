Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

‘Make no mistake’: Some Rangers fans react to big Ibrox announcement

General view of Ibrox during the UEFA Europa League Group G match between Rangers and Villarreal CF at Ibrox Stadium on November 29, 2018 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
Dave King has stepped down as the Glasgow Rangers chairman.

Rangers chairman Dave King looks on from the stands during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on March 11, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Some Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the departure of Dave King as the club’s chairman.

As announced on Rangers’ official website, King has stepped down from his role as the Gers’ chairman.

Douglas Park has been appointed as the Rangers chairman on an interim basis.

Some Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to King stepping down and Park replacing him on an interim basis.

Former England and Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard (L) shakes hands with Rangers chairman Dave King (R) as he is unveiled as Rangers' new manager at a press conference at Ibrox Stadium in...

Rangers are second in the Scottish Premiership table at the moment, as many as 13 points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic.

However, the Gers have a game in hand, and there are also two matches against the Hoops to be played.

Football in Scotland is suspended at the moment due to the global health pandemic.

However, when the season resumes, Rangers will be confident of challenging Celtic for the title.

The Bhoys have won the league title in Scotland for the past eight seasons, and they will be determined to make it nine in a row.

Chairman of Rangers, Dave King looks on during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premier League between Celtic and at Ibrox Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

