Is Wilko still open? Retailer updates customers with new statement

Many stores have temporarily closed their doors, but is Wilko still open?

Under the circumstances, the public is turning to frequent updates to ensure they are doing all they can to prevent further spread of Covid-19.

In an earlier statement, Boris Johnson outlined that we should avoid all non-essential contact, but with many choosing to disregard the warning, stricter guidelines have been put into effect.

In a more recent address, the PM instructed us that we must only leave the house for work if only absolutely necessary and to shop for essentials, which must be done as infrequently as possible. As for exercise, we've been told to limit going out for a walk etc. to once a day, and this must be done either alone or with another member of our households. This is to prevent the virus reaching unaffected homes.

Even more recently, it was confirmed that Boris Johnson himself has tested positive for the virus, displaying mild symptoms.

It's so important that we do what we can, and under the aforementioned guidelines, the main excuse people have to be around others is to shop for essentials.

Stores are doing their best to enforce safety measures, ensuring customers keep a distance from one another. It's best to pick up as many essentials as you can during your visit to the store, which is why many are wondering whether Wilko will remain open...

Is Wilko still open?

Yes, Wilko stores are still open.

A statement from Wiko comms manager Emma Trimble reads:

Having been named as an essential retailer by the Government, all Wilko stores are to remain open for families across the UK to safely buy the non-food essentials they need during the Coronavirus outbreak providing an alternative to the high demand grocers with shops on accessible high streets.

The entire Wilko team, in stores, distributions centres and the support centre is pulling out all the stops to make sure key hardware and household items are available to keep homes clean, safe and well-maintained as families spend more time at home.

To protect our team members and customers we’ve temporarily removed pick n mix from sale but we’re here for everyday non-food essentials – cleaners, tissues, toilet paper, bleach, over the counter medicines, supplies for babies and for feeding and caring for our pets. We’re also here to help people follow the Government advice and stay at home with products to keep you and your families busy: products to maintain the garden, or DIY products to fix things in the house, or stationery to keep the kids entertained and help adults work from home.

Most of our 416 stores are located on the high streets of small towns. Being in the heart of many local communities means we can help reduce the need for unnecessary travel and be part of your daily walk.

We’re working hard to make our shops safer for both our team members and our customers as quickly as possible. We’ve introduced enhanced cleaning, physical distancing, quantity controls and queue marshals. We’re also closing earlier at 5pm to give our team members extra time to clean and replenish the shelves before we’re next open. We’re reviewing these measures all the time and floor markings and protective screens are on the way.

Jerome Saint-Marc, Wilko CEO, said:

Not everyone has a large supermarket nearby to get the non-food essentials they need for their family. With 17 million people living within 2 km of a Wilko store we can help fulfil this need. Our locations and the wide range of products in our stores mean you can do a big shop with us without needing to travel far or visit multiple shops. For everyone’s peace of mind we’re doing everything possible to protect both our team members and customers when you shop with us. I’d like to express my deep thanks to our loyal and hard-working team members who are doing their very best to make sure families across the UK have access to the household essentials they need despite the difficult circumstances. We’re here to help but kindly ask that you’re kind to everyone, maintain a safe distance, follow any instructions and pay by card as much as possible.

A message from our CEO, Jerome. pic.twitter.com/Y0ESIp4B4k — wilko (@LoveWilko) March 25, 2020

The only downfall is that the sale of Pick n Mix is suspended across stores for the time being.

Certain Wilko stock has been limited!

Due to high demand, some stock has been limited to help ensure quantities do not run out entirely.

As outlined on the retailer's site, here is a list of the items below:

Pain relief

Cough and cold products

Children's medicine

Thermometers

Toilet rolls

Tissues and wipes

Hand sanitisers, soap and handwash

Cleaning and antibacterial products

This is a great idea to make sure all members of the public have access to such products if needed.

As they mention, be sure to follow them over on social media for important updates.

