Quick links

Premier League

Championship

Gary Neville’s suggestion ideal for Liverpool and Leeds United - Our View

Subhankar Mondal
Gary Neville manager of Valencia CF and his assistant Phil Neville react during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Valencia CF and Rapid Vienna at Estadi de...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United will want the season to finish.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) General view of Anfield before the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on October 27, 2019 in Liverpool, United...

With the season suspended at the moment, Liverpool and Leeds United fans must be worried.

It is not clear when the campaign will resume and what the football authorities plan to do.

Liverpool are on the verge of winning the Premier League title this season, while Leeds are a point clear of second-placed West Bromwich Albion at the top of the Championship table.

This is the first time in the Premier League era that the Reds are going to win the league title, while the West Yorkshire outfit have not featured in the top flight of English football since 2004.

 

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has suggested on Twitter how the season should be played out and what should happen, and his idea would suit Liverpool and Leeds perfectly.

Liverpool could wrap up the league title in just two matches, while Leeds players are fit enough to play a number of games in a short period of time.

Perhaps more importantly, the Reds and the Whites will want the season to finish howsoever long it takes, and Neville’s call for the campaign not to be declared null and void would be encouraging for the Anfield and Elland Road faithful, especially as the former England international defender is part-owner of League Two outfit Salford City.

A general view of Elland Road during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Fulham at Elland Road on December 13, 2014 in Leeds, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch