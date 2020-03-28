Gary Neville’s suggestion ideal for Liverpool and Leeds United - Our View

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United will want the season to finish.

With the season suspended at the moment, Liverpool and Leeds United fans must be worried.

It is not clear when the campaign will resume and what the football authorities plan to do.

Liverpool are on the verge of winning the Premier League title this season, while Leeds are a point clear of second-placed West Bromwich Albion at the top of the Championship table.

This is the first time in the Premier League era that the Reds are going to win the league title, while the West Yorkshire outfit have not featured in the top flight of English football since 2004.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has suggested on Twitter how the season should be played out and what should happen, and his idea would suit Liverpool and Leeds perfectly.

-finish this season in a short time frame when safe

-condense next season if needed

-open transfer window from May and run it all the way through 20/21 to give clubs agility

-extend player contracts to complete 19/20

-financial packages for clubs in need inc non-league — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 28, 2020

Liverpool could wrap up the league title in just two matches, while Leeds players are fit enough to play a number of games in a short period of time.

Perhaps more importantly, the Reds and the Whites will want the season to finish howsoever long it takes, and Neville’s call for the campaign not to be declared null and void would be encouraging for the Anfield and Elland Road faithful, especially as the former England international defender is part-owner of League Two outfit Salford City.