Leeds United

Gary Kelly delivers big claim about Leeds

Leeds United are still top of the Championship during the hiatus.

Gary Kelly has claimed that Leeds United have turned into a bigger club since he left in 2007.

The Whites were on course for Premier League promotion prior to the COVID-19 crisis.

Leeds were top of the Championship and boasted a seven-point cushion in the automatic promotion places with nine games to go - and they had put together a five-game winning streak.

 

Marcelo Bielsa's side seemed destined for a first top-flight return since the financial issues which saw United relegated in 2004 and later dropped below even the second tier.

Kelly, who spent 15 years in Leeds' senior team, was present in West Yorkshire for the good times and the bad, the Champions League semi-finals and the League One spells.

But the legendary Irish defender says that he still adores the club and believes it's even bigger now than it was during his day.

He told the club's official website: "I think the club has got even bigger since I left. Leeds should be in the Premier League. It was always a massive club, but now from the outside looking in now you actually realise how big the club is.

"I love the fan base and I’m still Leeds through and through."

A general view of Elland Road during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Fulham at Elland Road on December 13, 2014 in Leeds, England.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

