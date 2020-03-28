Quick links

Aston Villa

Premier League

'Forgot how good he was': Joe Lolley sends message about ex-Aston Villa star

Shane Callaghan
Joe Lolley of Nottingham Forest celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 during the Sky Bet Championship fixture between Nottingham Forest and Millwall at City Ground on October 3,...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Martin Laursen spent five years on Aston Villa's books.

Martin Laursen of Aston Villa

Joe Lolley has reminded Aston Villa fans of his allegiances toward the club.

The Nottingham Forest attacker is a lifelong supporter of the West Midlands side, culminating in recurring speculation about a move to Villa Park.

And Lolley has shown his affection for Aston Villa once again on Twitter.

A fan account dedicated to the Villans uploaded a video of legendary centre-back Martin Laursen scoring goals for the club.

 

And Lolley has admitted on social media that he had forgotten how good the Danish defender was once upon a time.

Laursen, now 42, retired from football in 2009 at the age of 31 following a series of long-term injuries.

The big Dane, who won 53 caps for his country, only managed 84 Premier League appearances during a five-year stint with Aston Villa.

But that in itself sums up his impact as a defender, given that he's so adored by fans of the club and yet managed less than 100 matches.

Joe Lolley of Nottingham Forest celebrates scoring their first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at City Ground on January 26, 2019 in Nottingham, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch