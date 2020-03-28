'Forgot how good he was': Joe Lolley sends message about ex-Aston Villa star

Martin Laursen spent five years on Aston Villa's books.

Joe Lolley has reminded Aston Villa fans of his allegiances toward the club.

The Nottingham Forest attacker is a lifelong supporter of the West Midlands side, culminating in recurring speculation about a move to Villa Park.

And Lolley has shown his affection for Aston Villa once again on Twitter.

A fan account dedicated to the Villans uploaded a video of legendary centre-back Martin Laursen scoring goals for the club.

And Lolley has admitted on social media that he had forgotten how good the Danish defender was once upon a time.

Forget how good he was, unbelievable https://t.co/7f6pD3FiJ2 — Joe Lolley (@JLolley23) March 28, 2020

Laursen, now 42, retired from football in 2009 at the age of 31 following a series of long-term injuries.

The big Dane, who won 53 caps for his country, only managed 84 Premier League appearances during a five-year stint with Aston Villa.

But that in itself sums up his impact as a defender, given that he's so adored by fans of the club and yet managed less than 100 matches.