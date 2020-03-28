‘Fantastic’ player reportedly prefers Arsenal to Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are among the clubs linked with Philippe Coutinho.

According to Sport, Tottenham Hotspur would be Philippe Coutinho’s last option, with Arsenal and Chelsea being among the clubs the Barcelona attacking midfielder is looking to join.

It has been reported by the Spanish publication that for Coutinho - who can also operate as a winger - Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City are the three priority clubs.

The Brazil international does not want to move to Manchester United, and Tottenham would be his last option, having been outraged by Spurs chairman Daniel Levy last summer, according to the report.

The Mirror has claimed that Tottenham, Arsenal, United and Chelsea all have enquired about the 27-year-old, who was described as a “fantastic footballer” by Reds manager Jurgen Klopp to ESPN in 2019.

Premier League return

Coutinho - who is on loan at Bayern Munich at the moment - was brilliant during his time at Liverpool, and it would make sense for the Brazilian to return to the Premier League.

The former Inter Milan man is a very creative player who would make Arsenal or Chelsea a much better team than they are right now.