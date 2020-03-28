Quick links

‘Fantastic’ player reportedly prefers Arsenal to Tottenham Hotspur

Subhankar Mondal
Mohamed Salah of Liverppol celebrates with Divock Origi as Philippe Coutinho looks on after scoring during the Premier League Asia Trophy match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are among the clubs linked with Philippe Coutinho.

Barcelona's new Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho poses for a picture in Barcelona on January 7, 2018. - Coutinho is in Barcelona to tie up a 160-million-euro ($192 million) move from...

According to Sport, Tottenham Hotspur would be Philippe Coutinho’s last option, with Arsenal and Chelsea being among the clubs the Barcelona attacking midfielder is looking to join.

It has been reported by the Spanish publication that for Coutinho - who can also operate as a winger - Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City are the three priority clubs.

The Brazil international does not want to move to Manchester United, and Tottenham would be his last option, having been outraged by Spurs chairman Daniel Levy last summer, according to the report.

The Mirror has claimed that Tottenham, Arsenal, United and Chelsea all have enquired about the 27-year-old, who was described as a “fantastic footballer” by Reds manager Jurgen Klopp to ESPN in 2019.

 

Premier League return

Coutinho - who is on loan at Bayern Munich at the moment - was brilliant during his time at Liverpool, and it would make sense for the Brazilian to return to the Premier League.

The former Inter Milan man is a very creative player who would make Arsenal or Chelsea a much better team than they are right now.

Philippe Coutinho during the presentation of the team 2019-20 before the match between FC Barcelona and Arsenal FC, corresponding to the Joan Gamper trophy, played at the Camp Nou, on 04th...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

