Ex-Spurs star names best managers in world, doesn't include Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino manager
Kieran Trippier has omitted the ex-Tottenham Hotspur boss.

Kieran Trippier has previously hinted of a rift between him and old Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine brought Trippier to Tottenham from Burnley in 2015 and the right-back later became an England international under Pochettino in North London.

But things might've got a little sour toward the end, and the 29-year-old quit Spurs to join Atletico Madrid last summer.

Speaking to The Mirror in September, Trippier hinted that a wishy-washy Pochettino didn't help clarify his future with the Lilywhites, saying: "I spoke to the manager about his plans and I didn’t get a yes and I didn’t get a no. So you get the impression. It’s disappointing. I gave everything for the club and I wanted to stay."

 

And Trippier has once again suggested that he perhaps doesn't hold Pochettino in such high esteem any longer.

Speaking on BBC's Football Focus program, the defender named who he thinks some of the world's best managers are, but didn't acknowledge the former Southampton and Espanyol boss, who led Tottenham and Trippier to a Champions League final last season.

He said, when asked if Diego Simeone - who knocked Liverpool out of the Champions League earlier this month - was the world's best coach: "Right now, for me yes. Obviously you've got some great managers, you've got Klopp, Guardiola, Sean Dyche. You've got quality managers out there. He's certainly up there."

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

