Everton will miss out on £58m ace but could now sign his teammate – Our View

Everton have been linked with Napoli’s Piotr Zielinski and Allan.

According to Sky Sports Italia, Napoli are close to securing a new deal for reported Everton target Piotr Zielinski while his teammate Allan could leave.

The Toffees have been linked with both players formerly coached by Carlo Ancelotti.

According to Calcio Napoli 24, Everton wanted to sign Zielinski in January while they also enquired about bringing in his teammate Allan.

A deal for neither player materialised.

But now, the Toffees may have better luck in getting one of them.

Sky Sports Italia claim Napoli are close to securing a new deal for Zielinski. His release clause will jump from £58 million to £90 million, fending off any suitors.

The parties are said to be close with both keen on the deal going forward.

Napoli, however, will have to make room for Zielinski’s increased salary while Empoli’s 18-year-old midfielder Samuele Ricci is on the club’s wish-list.

Fellow reported Everton target Allan is a strong candidate to leave, with Sky Sports Italia labelling him a psychological sacrifice in the upcoming market.

The 29-year-old holding midfielder has made just 14 Serie A starts this season. He averages 2.8 tackles and 2.2 take-ons per game (Whoscored).

Everton must strengthen their midfield this summer. The Toffees’ lack of bite was highlighted in their 4-0 defeat at Premier League rivals Chelsea before the Covid-19 suspension.

Tom Davies and Andre Gomes struggled to live with Chelsea’s midfield.

Allan, a full Brazil international, represents an ideal option for Ancelotti this summer.