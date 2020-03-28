Quick links

Everton will miss out on £58m ace but could now sign his teammate – Our View

Napoli trainer Carlo Ancellotti and Allan Loudeiro of Napoli during the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals second leg football match SSC Napoli v Arsenal Fc at the San Paolo Stadium in...
Everton have been linked with Napoli’s Piotr Zielinski and Allan.

Piotr Zielinski of Napoli during the Serie A match Napoli v Genoa at the San Paolo Stadium in Naples, Italy on November 9, 2019

According to Sky Sports Italia, Napoli are close to securing a new deal for reported Everton target Piotr Zielinski while his teammate Allan could leave.

The Toffees have been linked with both players formerly coached by Carlo Ancelotti.

According to Calcio Napoli 24, Everton wanted to sign Zielinski in January while they also enquired about bringing in his teammate Allan.

A deal for neither player materialised.

But now, the Toffees may have better luck in getting one of them.

Sky Sports Italia claim Napoli are close to securing a new deal for Zielinski. His release clause will jump from £58 million to £90 million, fending off any suitors.

The parties are said to be close with both keen on the deal going forward.

 

Napoli, however, will have to make room for Zielinski’s increased salary while Empoli’s 18-year-old midfielder Samuele Ricci is on the club’s wish-list.

Fellow reported Everton target Allan is a strong candidate to leave, with Sky Sports Italia labelling him a psychological sacrifice in the upcoming market.

The 29-year-old holding midfielder has made just 14 Serie A starts this season. He averages 2.8 tackles and 2.2 take-ons per game (Whoscored).

Everton must strengthen their midfield this summer. The Toffees’ lack of bite was highlighted in their 4-0 defeat at Premier League rivals Chelsea before the Covid-19 suspension.

Tom Davies and Andre Gomes struggled to live with Chelsea’s midfield.

Allan, a full Brazil international, represents an ideal option for Ancelotti this summer.

Allan of Napoli in action during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and SSC Napoli at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on December 26, 2018 in Milan, Italy.

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

