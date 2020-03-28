Quick links

Encouraging claim made about reported £30m Arsenal and Everton target

Subhankar Mondal
Rangers player Ally McCoist celebrates after Rangers had beaten St Mirren 4-0, to claim the 1991
Arsenal and Everton have been linked with Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic reacts during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Ross County at Celtic Park on January 25, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Odsonne Edouard has been superb for Celtic, and there is no surprise that Arsenal, Everton and Leicester City have been linked with the French striker.

According to The Mirror, Arsenal are considering making a bid for Celtic striker Edouard in the summer transfer window.

The report has added that Leicester and Everton have also run checks on the Frenchman, who is claimed to be valued at £30 million.

 

Rangers legend Ally McCoist has disclosed a conversation he had with Arsenal and France legend Thierry Henry about Edouard, which will be very encouraging for the Emirates Stadium and the Goodison Park faithful.

McCoist told The Daily Record: "I spoke to Thierry Henry at the Liverpool vs Leicester City game and he really rates Edouard.

"He was saying in France in particular (Edouard is admired) and he personally really, really thinks he's got a chance of going right to the top."

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic celebrates after he scores his third goal to complete a hat-trick during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Motherwell at Celtic Park on...

Premier League move

Edouard is one of the best strikers in the Scottish Premiership, and the progress and development made by the 22-year-old suggest that he is ready to make the move to the Premier League.

According to WhoScored, the Frenchman has scored 22 goals in the Scottish Premiership and three goals in the Europa League for Celtic this season.

The youngster would make Arsenal, Everton or Leicester a better and more potent team.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic celebrates scoring a goal late in the game making it 3-0 to Celtic during the Scottish Cup Quarter Final match between Celtic and Greenock Morton at Celtic Park...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

