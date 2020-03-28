Encouraging claim made about reported £30m Arsenal and Everton target

Arsenal and Everton have been linked with Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard.

Odsonne Edouard has been superb for Celtic, and there is no surprise that Arsenal, Everton and Leicester City have been linked with the French striker.

According to The Mirror, Arsenal are considering making a bid for Celtic striker Edouard in the summer transfer window.

Subscribe

The report has added that Leicester and Everton have also run checks on the Frenchman, who is claimed to be valued at £30 million.

Rangers legend Ally McCoist has disclosed a conversation he had with Arsenal and France legend Thierry Henry about Edouard, which will be very encouraging for the Emirates Stadium and the Goodison Park faithful.

McCoist told The Daily Record: "I spoke to Thierry Henry at the Liverpool vs Leicester City game and he really rates Edouard.

"He was saying in France in particular (Edouard is admired) and he personally really, really thinks he's got a chance of going right to the top."

Premier League move

Edouard is one of the best strikers in the Scottish Premiership, and the progress and development made by the 22-year-old suggest that he is ready to make the move to the Premier League.

According to WhoScored, the Frenchman has scored 22 goals in the Scottish Premiership and three goals in the Europa League for Celtic this season.

The youngster would make Arsenal, Everton or Leicester a better and more potent team.