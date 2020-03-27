Quick links

'The only club': Reported £17m Arsenal target once dreamed of Gunners move

Danny Owen
General view outside the Emirates Stadium prior to the UEFA Europa League Semi Final leg one match between Arsenal FC and Atletico Madrid at Emirates Stadium on April 26, 2018 in London,...
Premier League Arsenal have reportedly renewed their interest in signing Nabil Fekir from La Liga outfit Real Betis this summer.

Arsene Wenger during an interview at the Mercedes Benz Building prior to the Laureus World Sports Awards on February 17, 2020 in Berlin, Germany.

Maybe it’s time for Arsenal to call in a favour from their old boss Arsene Wenger.

The man recently hired as FIFA’s Head of Global Development may have seen his glittering reputation on the red half of North London tainted by a series of disastrous signings, humiliating defeats and a decline that continues to this day, but Wenger remains a footballing deity on the other side of the Channel.

It was the presence of this French philosopher which had Nabil Fekir seemingly pining for a move to Arsenal above all others when he was at the peak of his powers, after all.

 

“If he leaves, it will be for Arsenal. It’s the only club that can enable him to progress, with Arsene Wenger. He will not go to Manchester City to sit on the bench,” the winger’s father told the Mirror after Fekir was ripping Ligue 1 defences to shreds at Lyon.

Flash forward to the present day and the 2018 World Cup winner has returned to his brilliant best after swapping Lyon for Real Betis in a £17 million deal last summer.

According to the Mirror, Arsenal are set to make a concerted effort to finally lure the 26-year-old to the English capital; potentially as a replacement for Real Madrid loanee Dani Ceballos.

Nabil Fekir of Real Betis celebrates scoring his team's opening goal during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Betis Balompie at Camp Nou on August 25, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.

With seven goals and six assists in 22 La Liga games, Fekir is back to changing games all on his own in Andalusia after a series of injury problems, his dynamic dribbling, defence-splitting passes and thunderbolt shots leaving La Liga defences quaking in their boots.

But it remains to be seen whether a post-Wenger Arsenal, for whom the Champions League is but a distant memory, still hold the same allure for Fekir these days.

Nabil Fekir of Real Betis Balompie runs with the ball as he is put under pressure by Thomas Lemar of Club Atletico de Madrid during the Liga match between Real Betis Balompie and Club...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

