‘Credit to them’: £25m Celtic player makes Rangers admission

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers lost against Neil Lennon’s Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final this season.

Celtic winger James Forrest has praised Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers on the club’s official website.

The Scotland international winger has admitted that Rangers made it hard for Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final at Hampden Park in Glasgow on December 8, 2019.

The 28-year-old - valued at £25 million by Celtic manager Neil Lennon, as quoted in The Scottish Sun - has also praised Fraser Forster - on loan from Southampton in the Premier League - for his performance in the final, which the Hoops won 1-0.

Forrest told Celtic’s official website: “This one definitely felt like a bigger deal to us all. With the previous trophies we’d won to that point, I wouldn’t say that we won them comfortably, but the matches were probably more straightforward from our perspective.

“I think there was more in this one as well, because it was against our rivals, it was the first time we’d played them in a final for a number of years, and, credit to them, they played well on the day.”

Forrest added: “Big Fraser did so well throughout the whole game as well, and while it probably wasn’t our best performance by any means, the boys really turned up in the last half-an-hour or so and were unreal.

“We had to dig deep, show good mental strength and get the game and final over the line. In the end, it was a massive win for all of the players, for the manager, the coaches, the backroom staff and, of course, the fans.”

How the game panned out

After a goalless first half, Celtic took the lead on the hour mark when Christopher Jullien slammed in the winner.

The Bhoys went down to 10 men just three minutes later when Jeremie Frimpong was sent off after committing a foul on Alfredo Morelos in the box.

However, Forster denied Rangers and Colombia international striker Morelos from the penalty spot.

The Southampton-owned goalkeeper made a number of saves throughout the 90 minutes and was a key figure in the success for Celtic.