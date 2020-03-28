Quick links

Could Celtic miss out on £9m star.......to Rangers?

Caleb Ekuban (18) of Trabzonspor celebrates after scoring a goal with his team mates during Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Kayserispor and Trabzonspor at the Kadir Has Stadium in...
The attacker is being linked with a move to Celtic and Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers.

It looks like Rangers and Celtic might be chasing the same player.

On Friday, it was reported by GhanaSoccerNet that the Hoops were interested in Caleb Ekuban, who has also been linked with a move to Ibrox this month.

Fotospor reported a couple weeks ago that Rangers were keen on the Trabzonspor attacker and if both clubs are genuinely keen, Ekuban should choose the light Blues over Celtic.

It's a bold claim, especially given that the Bhoys have utterly bossed Scottish football since 2016, winning every single competition on offer and were on course to win a fourth successive treble this season prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.

 

However, if Ekuban wants to play, then a move to the blue half of the Old Firm divide is better.

There's a good chance that both Rangers and Celtic will lose their best strikers this season in the form of Alfredo Morelos and Odsonne Edouard, but Steven Gerrard has much weaker back-up options than Neil Lennon at Parkhead.

Without Edouard, Lennon still has Patryck Klimala, Vakoun Issouf Bayo and, of course, the resurgent Leigh Griffiths. At Auchenhowie, Gerrard would only have a Jermain Defoe who turns 38 in October and Greg Stewart.

Ekuban - valued at £9 million - isn't going to play ahead of Griffiths and in Klimala Celtic have a £3 million striker, though long term he probably would play a lot more regularly at Rangers.

And this will no doubt be in the Ghana international's thinking, so if both clubs make bids then don't be surprise if he punts for Ibrox.

Caleb Ekuban of Trabzonspor in action during Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Besiktas and Trabzonspor at the Vodafone Park in Istanbul, Turkey on December 16, 2018.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

