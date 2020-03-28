Club reportedly plot new deal for reported £90m Liverpool target

Liverpool have been linked with Napoli’s Fabian Ruiz.

According to Ansa, Napoli are plotting a new contract for reported Liverpool target Fabian Ruiz as they bid to keep hold of their prized asset.

Ruiz joined Napoli from Real Betis in 2018.

After a testing first season, the Spaniard has now established himself as a top player in Serie A, attracting the interests of several top clubs.

The Express claim Liverpool and Manchester United are keen.

The report in Ansa, meanwhile, cite Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid as suitors ahead of what could be a busy summer for Napoli.

CalcioNapoli24 claim the club value Ruiz at a whopping £90 million.

But it is suggested they would prefer to extend his deal rather than cashing in. Ruiz doesn’t have a release clause, but a renewal may include one.

Liverpool may see him as an ideal option to bolster their midfield this summer.

The Reds have dominated the Premier League title race. However, defeats in the Champions League and the FA Cup show there is room for improvement.

Beyond Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, there is an apparent weakness in Liverpool’s midfield.

Ruiz, 23, has posted two goals and two assists in 21 Serie A starts. He is an all-round midfielder, averaging 1.7 tackles and 2.4 shots per league game (Whoscored).