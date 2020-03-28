Quick links

Liverpool

Serie A

Premier League

Club reportedly plot new deal for reported £90m Liverpool target

Tom Thorogood
Fabian Ruiz of Spain is seen during the match against Romania of UEFA Euro 2020 Group F qualifier football match on National Arena stadium in Bucharest September 05, 2019. (Photo by Daniel...
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic
Tom Thorogood

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool have been linked with Napoli’s Fabian Ruiz.

Fabian Ruiz of Napoli during the football Serie A match SSC Napoli v Torino Fc at the San Paolo Stadium in Naples, Italy on February 29, 2020

According to Ansa, Napoli are plotting a new contract for reported Liverpool target Fabian Ruiz as they bid to keep hold of their prized asset.

Ruiz joined Napoli from Real Betis in 2018.

After a testing first season, the Spaniard has now established himself as a top player in Serie A, attracting the interests of several top clubs.

The Express claim Liverpool and Manchester United are keen.

The report in Ansa, meanwhile, cite Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid as suitors ahead of what could be a busy summer for Napoli.

 

CalcioNapoli24 claim the club value Ruiz at a whopping £90 million.

But it is suggested they would prefer to extend his deal rather than cashing in. Ruiz doesn’t have a release clause, but a renewal may include one.

Liverpool may see him as an ideal option to bolster their midfield this summer.

The Reds have dominated the Premier League title race. However, defeats in the Champions League and the FA Cup show there is room for improvement.

Beyond Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, there is an apparent weakness in Liverpool’s midfield.

Ruiz, 23, has posted two goals and two assists in 21 Serie A starts. He is an all-round midfielder, averaging 1.7 tackles and 2.4 shots per league game (Whoscored).

Fabian Ruiz of Napoli celebrates after scoring to give his side a 2-1 lead during the Serie A match between Brescia Calcio and SSC Napoli at Stadio Mario Rigamonti on February 21, 2020 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic

Tom Thorogood

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch