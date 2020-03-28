Celtic player says hammering Rangers was ‘special’

James Forrest reflects on Celtic’s 5-0 win against Rangers.

Celtic winger James Forrest has reflected on his side’s 5-0 win against Rangers in April 2018.

Rangers suffered a 5-0 hammering at the hands of Celtic away from home at Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership on April 25, 2018.

The victory saw the Hoops win the league title for the seventh season in a row.

Odsonne Edouard scored twice for the Bhoys, and James Forrest, Tom Rogic and Callum McGregor added a goal apiece.

Forrest has reflected on the win against Rangers, and he has looked back on the success fondly.

Forrest told Celtic's official website: "Another great season, with so many big wins and great memories. Winning the league in front of your home fans is something that will always be special, and do that against your rivals makes it even more special again. I also scored my first ever derby goal, so I was naturally pleased with that as well.

"With the league that year, we could have won it the week before. But, again, to bring it back in front of our home fans at Celtic Park, and to win the derby and the league with such a good, high-scoring performance, I think I’d say that was my favourite trophy win of that campaign."

Title race this season

Celtic won the Scottish Premiership title last season as well, and Neil Lennon’s side are aiming to make it nine in a row this time around.

The Bhoys are as many as 13 points clear of second-placed Rangers - now managed by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard - and are favourites to win the championship.

However, Rangers have a game in hand, and there are also two Old Firm matches against Celtic left to be played.