'Can't be true': Liverpool fans react to news about Coutinho and Edwards

Liverpool were seemingly interested in re-signing the Brazilian last summer.

Liverpool fans on Twitter are reacting to a report about Michael Edwards meeting up with Philippe Coutinho.

The Mirror have today reported that the Reds' Director of Football had a conversation with the Brazilian about returning to Anfield in 2019.

Coutinho left Liverpool to join Barcelona in a £142 million deal a little over two years ago.

But there is often speculation about a return to Merseyside and it looks like it isn't all just paper talk.

The report claims that Liverpool weren't prepared to meet Barca's financial demands with regards to re-signing the former Inter Milan playmaker, who is now on loan at Bayern Munich.

Here's how fans of the European champions reacted to the report.

You can understand the mixed reception from supporters.

On one hand, Coutinho was a brilliant player for Liverpool during his four-and-a-half year spell under Brendan Rodgers and later Jurgen Klopp.

But things move on. The Reds are on the brink of winning the Premier League - if and when the season recommences - and won the Champions League last term without him.

Leaving sentiment aside, they patently don't need him.