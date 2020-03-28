'Better than Minamino': Liverpool fans scared club will sell £28m star

Xherdan Shaqiri is being linked with a move away from Liverpool.

Some Liverpool fans on Twitter are urging the club not to sell Xherdan Shaqiri this summer.

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac, Galatasaray want to sign the Switzerland international during the transfer window.

Shaqiri joined Liverpool in a £13 million deal from Stoke City in the summer of 2018 and had a reasonable first season at Anfield, which included a brace in a 3-1 win over Manchester United.

But a loss of form and fitness have resulted in Reds boss Jurgen Klopp giving him only six Premier League appearances this season, prompting speculation about an exit over the coming months.

Despite a low-profile second year on Merseyside, it seems like the 28-year-old remains a popular figure among some fans of the reigning European champions.

Here's how Liverpool supporters reacted to the prospect of ditching him:

People literally forget how clutch he was for us last season in Oct-January. Crucial at Barca & Newcastle games last season too. This season clutch game vs Everton. I’ve had a calf tear it’s not nice. — (@SadioMane10i) March 26, 2020

Why don’t you use him more often he is an amazing player — Unknown_302 (@Hussain200513) March 26, 2020

Please keep shaqiri — Vince (@Vince21398452) March 26, 2020

I think he's a good player, better than Minamino, but something isn't right. Injuries and a potential issue with Klopp?? — Israel 8:24 (@cjcolesy) March 26, 2020

Liverpool should keep Shaqiri. He is a decent player. — Marco (@Marco55139885) March 26, 2020

Definitely keep him. Better than minamino and he has the quality to change a game. Been unlucky with injuries this season — Stephen Clarke (@Stephen15651324) March 26, 2020

Shaqiri has been a decent player for Liverpool - only decent - but The Echo claim that they're looking for £28 million for him.

And if they find a club willing to pay that sum, it has to be considered a blinding bit of business.

It would equate to a £15 million profit on a player who has contributed next to nothing this season, prior to the COVID-19 crisis.