'Better than Minamino': Liverpool fans scared club will sell £28m star

Liverpool midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri (23) in action during the Uefa Champions League Group Stage football match n.3 LIVERPOOL - CRVENA ZVEZDA on 24
Xherdan Shaqiri is being linked with a move away from Liverpool.

Some Liverpool fans on Twitter are urging the club not to sell Xherdan Shaqiri this summer.

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac, Galatasaray want to sign the Switzerland international during the transfer window.

Shaqiri joined Liverpool in a £13 million deal from Stoke City in the summer of 2018 and had a reasonable first season at Anfield, which included a brace in a 3-1 win over Manchester United.

But a loss of form and fitness have resulted in Reds boss Jurgen Klopp giving him only six Premier League appearances this season, prompting speculation about an exit over the coming months.

 

Despite a low-profile second year on Merseyside, it seems like the 28-year-old remains a popular figure among some fans of the reigning European champions.

Here's how Liverpool supporters reacted to the prospect of ditching him:

Shaqiri has been a decent player for Liverpool - only decent - but The Echo claim that they're looking for £28 million for him.

And if they find a club willing to pay that sum, it has to be considered a blinding bit of business.

It would equate to a £15 million profit on a player who has contributed next to nothing this season, prior to the COVID-19 crisis.

Xherdan Shaqiri of Liverpool celebrates after Georginio Wijnaldum scores their fifth goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on December 04,...

