BBC pundit says 26-year-old has to leave Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane is an important player for Tottenham Hotspur.

Alan Shearer has said on Match of the Day podcast that Harry Kane has to leave Tottenham Hotspur next summer if he does not win anything.

The Newcastle United legend, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport, believes that if Kane does not win any trophy with Tottenham next season, then he has to find a new club.

Shearer said on Match of the Day podcast, as transcribed by Football.London: “I think, my guess is that if he doesn’t win anything in the next 12 months then he has to move.

“He’ll do another year but if nothing comes trophy wise, then he will be off. He’s very good in terms of finishing, bringing people into the game.”

Leaving Tottenham Hotspur

Kane is one of the best strikers in the world and is a key figure at Tottenham.

The England international has been at Spurs his entire professional club football career so far, and it is hard to see him force a move out of the North London outfit.

Of course, if Spurs have to sell the 26-year-old striker this or next summer to raise funds, then that is a different matter, but one suspects that the Englishman is not going to put in a transfer request.

Tottenham are aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League this season.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health pandemic.