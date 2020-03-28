Arsenal reportedly want ‘great player’ previously backed for Liverpool move after snub

Reported Arsenal target Nabil Fekir was previously on Liverpool’s radar.

According to The Mirror, Arsenal are interested in signing Nabil Fekir from Real Betis in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that the Gunners have identified Fekir as a replacement for Daniel Ceballos, who is on loan from Real Madrid until the end of the season.

The report has claimed that the North London outfit turned down the chance to sign the 26-year-old attacking midfielder last summer before he joined Betis from Lyon.

So far this season, the attacker has scored seven goals and provided three assists in 22 La Liga appearances for Betis, according to WhoScored.

Arsenal fans will find it very encouraging to know that a club legend rates the France international very highly.

Back in the summer of 2018, Arsenal and France great Robert Pires raved about the midfielder, and backed him for a move to Liverpool.

As reported by The Liverpool Echo, Liverpool had agreed a deal with Lyon over the transfer of Fekir, but the Reds pulled the plug on the move after a medical.

The Mirror quoted Pires as saying about Fekir on July 30, 2018: “Fekir would be a good fit for the Premier League and a great signing for Liverpool.

“I don’t know why the deal broke down at the medical earlier this summer, but Fekir is a great player and would be a good signing for Liverpool.”