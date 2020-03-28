Quick links

Arsenal reportedly eye £17.5m striker who previously rejected Gunners move

Dani de Wit of AZ Alkmaar, Myron Boadu of AZ Alkmaar during the Dutch Eredivisie match between SC Heerenveen v AZ Alkmaar at the Abe Lenstra Stadium on January 25, 2020 in Heerenveen...
Arsenal have been linked with Myron Boadu.

Myron Boadu of AZ Alkmaar celebrates 2-0 with Ron Vlaar of AZ Alkmaar during the Dutch Eredivisie match between AZ Alkmaar v RKC Waalwijk at the AFAS Stadium on January 31, 2020 in...

According to Voetbal4u, Arsenal are eyeing a move for Myron Boadu with fears they could lose Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Aubameyang’s contract with Arsenal expires in 2021. With no new deal in sight, the Gunners could be forced to cash in on him this summer.

Boadu has been named as a potential replacement.

The 19-year-old has been in excellent form for AZ Alkmaar this season. He has posted 19 goals and eight assists in all competitions.

Boadu has a history with Arsenal, according to the player himself.

In an interview quoted by Goal, he told reporters how he previously turned down a move for the Emirares Stadium in favour of Alkmaar.

“I’m playing in the first team now. I don’t know if that would have been the case at Arsenal, where I would play with boys of my own age, which didn’t appeal to me. I never regretted rejecting those clubs,” he said.

 

Playing regular football for the Dutch club seems to be justified.

According to Calciomercato, AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen are interested in him with AZ valuing Boadu at £17.5 million.

90Min, meanwhile, claim fellow Premier League side Newcastle United also want him.

Arsenal, however, could be a good bet should the Gunners sell Aubameyang with boss Mikel Arteta having a big void to fill upfront.

Boadu is strong, pacey and direct. At 19, he has his whole career ahead of him and his youthfulness could be a good fit with Arsenal rebuilding under Arteta.

Myron Boadu of AZ Alkmaar, Oussama Idrissi of AZ Alkmaar during the Dutch Eredivisie match between SC Heerenveen v AZ Alkmaar at the Abe Lenstra Stadium on January 25, 2020 in Heerenveen...

