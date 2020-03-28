Alex Rae hails Rangers-linked star Gerrard could sign for free

The 29-year-old has been linked with a move to Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers.

Are Rangers going to go back for Vaclav Hladky this summer?

The St Mirren goalkeeper was heavily linked with a move to Ibrox during the January transfer window, but nothing came of the speculation in the end.

Thing is, Rangers star Allan McGregor is 38 and sooner or later, Steven Gerrard is certainly going to have to think about a long-term replacement.

The 29-year-old Czech has been in brilliant form for the Premiership side this season, keeping 10 clean sheets.

And Rangers legend Alex Rae has told The Scottish Sun that he's been the Buddies' best player, saying: "He just beats Jon Obika. I know Obika's scored some important goals but Hladky has 10 clean sheets. For me he's at least 10 points of a difference because he is one of the stand-out goalkeepers in the division."

Available for free

The interesting thing about Hladky is that Rangers could potentially pick him up for absolutely nothing.

That's because he is out of contract with the top-flight club this summer and with the COVID-19 outbreak, which has halted Scottish and European football, his team-mate Scott Foley admitted this week that he felt like he might've played his last game for the club already.

With McGregor getting no younger, it's time the Gers boss starts looking for replacements and maybe, just maybe, Hladky should still be on their radar.