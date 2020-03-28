Agent responds to suggestion international striker could join Rangers

Rangers have been linked with Mohamed Buya Turay





The agent of Mohamed Buya Turay has responded to a suggestion his player could join Rangers this coming summer, Expressen report.

The current Covid-19 suspension has prompted plenty of talk ahead of the summer.

The Daily Record produced a piece suggesting five players Rangers could target this summer. Among them was Sint-Truiden striker Buya Turay.

Responding to this suggestion, his agent Numukeh Tunkara says there has been a lot of interest in the player following an excellent spell in Sweden.

“It is difficult to comment on rumors and speculations. Right now he belongs to Sint-Truiden” he explained.

“There has been a lot of interest from many clubs. The interest is huge and everyone knows that Buya Turay is a fantastic player who works hard.”

“There are many clubs that have been there but we will see what happens this summer but right now the situation is tricky in general considering the corona virus which has affected the world and football severely.”

Who is Mohamed Buya Turay?

The Sierra Leone international is 25 and spent the early stages of his career at Swedish minnows such as Juventus IF, Vasteras SK and AFC Eskilstuna.

But after moving to Belgium with Sint-Truiden, he stood out while on loan back in Sweden with top-flight club Djurgardens. He scored 15 goals in 29 league games in 2019.

With good movement and pace, he is being tipped for a bigger move.

Should Rangers go in for him?

Rangers could well lose Alfredo Morelos this summer. With Jermain Defoe also ageing, a new striker could be a top priority for Steven Gerrard’s side.

Morelos arrived as a relative unknown and soon proved to be a bargain.

Buya Turay could be another potential gem for the Scottish Premiership title challengers and at worst an inexpensive gamble.